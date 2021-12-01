Insomnia Cookies Unveils Filled Chocolate Chunk Cookie in Honor of National Cookie Day Late-night bakery chain levels-up for the holiday with a brand-new product that oozes chocolatey goodness plus mouthwatering deals and freebies

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies announced today it will roll out its most mouthwatering cookie to date, a Filled Chocolate Chunk Cookie, just in time for National Cookie Day on December 4th. This limited-edition treat is a first-of-its kind menu item for the late-night bakery chain that takes chocolate indulgence to the next level. A tantalizing take on the classic Chocolate Chunk, this thirst-trap of a cookie is stuffed to the brim with Insomnia's very-own rich, creamy Chocolate Cookie Butter and loaded with its iconic chocolate chunks. Insomniacs and cookie-lovers alike will be able to experience and savor the chocolate-drip throughout the month of December (or while supplies last).

To pay homage to Insomnia's favorite holiday, it will be offering some drool-worthy deals all weekend long, from December 3rd-5th, so everyone can join in the all-out celebration that is National Cookie Day (and capture the over-the-top ooze of chocolate on Instagram and TikTok). Deals include:

1 Free Classic Cookie at all Insomnia locations, no purchase necessary

Buy 12 Classic Cookies, Get 6 Free

Buy 4 Deluxe Cookies, Get 2 Free

With the piloting of its new Filled Cookie category, Insomnia hopes to satisfy the cravings of its loyal fans who have helped to take the brand from a dorm-room start-up in 2003 to over 200 locations nationwide. The limited-time-only launch is just the latest way Insomnia is growing its product offerings, proving to Insomniacs that they understood the assignment.

"As we evolve our brand and continue to commit to cookievation, we wanted to bake up a totally new treat that embodied our fans' passion for all things warm and delicious," said Founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies, Seth Berkowitz. "There's truly no better moment than National Cookie Day to share our latest creation with our community of Insomniacs."

Don't live near an Insomnia Cookies? The brand ships nationwide and is offering plenty of Santa-approved goodies from limited-edition cookie and cake flavors to gift packs and more to help Insomniacs sleigh the holidays.

Those interested in staying up-to-date on the latest in cookievation, cookie news, and grand opening deals can follow Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, and New York, NY. Founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today with more than 200 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies and sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping.

