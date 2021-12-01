Landmarks Illinois seeks nominations for 2022 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmarks Illinois, a statewide historic preservation advocacy nonprofit organization, is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois. Nominations are due January 10, 2022.

Nonprofit organizations, neighborhood groups, preservation advocates, city officials and residents of Illinois are encouraged to submit a nomination for a place in their community that is in critical need of preservation. Nominated sites must be valued by local residents, or celebrate local history or culture but are not required to be locally or nationally designated landmarks.

The Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois is Landmarks Illinois' longest-running advocacy program. The annual list calls attention to historic and culturally significant sites throughout the state that are threatened with deterioration, demolition or inappropriate development. Since the Most Endangered program began in 1995, more than 100 previously "Most Endangered" designated sites have been saved from demolition or stabilized. Dozens more have reinvestment projects pending or underway.

Landmarks Illinois will announce the sites selected for the 2022 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois at a virtual press conference in April 2022. Those interested in submitting a nomination are also encouraged to take a look at the sites named to past Most Endangered lists during the program's more than 25-year history. Additional program and nomination guidelines can be found in the online nomination form.

Benefits of 'Most Endangered' designation

Sites included on Landmarks Illinois' Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois routinely receive a heightened level of statewide attention from residents, governing bodies and media outlets, which help bolster advocacy efforts for preservation of the site. Inclusion on the Most Endangered list can also lead to legislative efforts that aid in a site's eventual preservation.

Landmarks Illinois promotes the Most Endangered properties throughout the year on its website, social media, email and print newsletters and more. These communications are seen by thousands of Illinois residents and preservation partners. Also, once a property is included on Landmarks Illinois' Most Endangered list, Landmarks Illinois staff remain committed to its preservation efforts, continuing communication and relationships with local advocates and providing resources (including small grants) and connections where possible. In many cases, this has led to years- or decades-long relationships between local advocates and Landmarks Illinois. Staff at Landmarks Illinois can also serve as a link to pro bono services from other preservation professionals such as architects, engineers, historians and more.

Visit our website to learn more about the Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois program.

About Landmarks Illinois

We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois, now celebrating its 50th anniversary year, is a membership-based nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org.

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn McAvoy

Communications Manager, Landmarks Illinois

312-922-1742

kmcavoy@landmarks.org

(PRNewsfoto/Landmarks Illinois)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Landmarks Illinois