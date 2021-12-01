Mazda Reports November Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 20,602 vehicles, a decrease of 5.3 percent compared to November 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 313,334 vehicles; an increase of 26.4 percent compared to the same time last year. With 24 selling days in November, compared to 23 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 9.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 3,847 vehicles in November, a decrease of 25 percent compared to November 2020.
Sales Highlights:
- CX-30 sales increased 66.3 percent YoY with 4,404 vehicles sold.
- CX-9 sales increased 17.2 percent YoY with 2,311 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported November sales of 2,975 vehicles, a decrease of 46.6 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales increased 12.4 percent with 60,253 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 4,815 vehicles, an increase of 9 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales increased 2.2 percent, with 42,195 vehicles sold.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
November
November
YOY %
November
November
YOY %
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Mazda3
2,501
2,613
(4.3)%
35,634
30,352
17.4%
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,528
1,534
(0.4)%
20377
18,346
11.1%
Mazda 3 HB
973
1,079
(9.8)%
15257
12,006
27.1%
Mazda6
586
1,196
(51.0)%
15672
14,517
8.0%
MX-5 Miata
236
610
(61.3)%
10,336
8,113
27.4%
MX-5
68
254
(73.2)%
4032
3,293
22.4%
MXR
168
356
(52.8)%
6304
4,820
30.8%
CX-3
0
413
(100.0)%
5100
8,073
(36.8)%
CX-30
4,404
2,649
66.3%
55025
33,656
63.5%
CX-5
10,509
12,296
(14.5)%
157963
128,035
23.4%
CX-9
2,311
1,972
17.2%
33483
24,766
35.2%
MX-30
55
0
-
120
0
-
CARS
3,323
4,419
(24.8)%
61,642
52,982
16.3%
TRUCKS
17,279
17,333
(0.3)%
251,692
194,962
29.1%
TOTAL
20,602
21,752
(5.3)%
313,334
247,944
26.4%
*Selling Days
24
23
279
281
