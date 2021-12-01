OpenLocker Announces First NFT Drop on Its User-Friendly Marketplace Featuring Legends of New Jersey Basketball Collection

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLocker, Inc, a New Jersey-based technology startup company will launch its Legends of New Jersey Basketball NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Collection leading up to the return of the Garden State Hardwood Classic, a competition between long standing rivals, Rutgers University and Seton Hall, on December 12. The release of this limited edition series of digital collectibles is scheduled for 9:00pm EST, following presentations by the participating athletes at The Front Office's RU-SHU Hoops Banquet on December 10, 2021. Eight notable alumni, who have all gone on to play professional ball, will be joined at the event by college basketball analyst, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and host of the College Hoops Today Podcast.

This exclusive collection will include premier 1-of-1 NFTs as well as limited edition series for each of the participating basketball legends. Each NFT will come with autographed memorabilia, a collectible item and/or experience with the athlete. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to each athlete's organization of choice, such as the athletic program of his alma mater.

OpenLocker seeks to position itself at the intersection of innovative NFT digital collectibles and the monetization of college athletes' Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). This initial NFT drop will serve as a model for current student-athletes who wish to offer fans verified ownership of their digital currency along with perks embedded in the OpenLocker ecosystem.

"We are excited to launch our NFT platform with a collection of phenomenal athletes from the Garden State," said Brian Klatsky, founder of OpenLocker. "Our ultimate goal is to empower NCAA-eligible athletes in all sports, and at every level, to earn financial rewards and connect with fans through our innovative technology."

OpenLocker expects to start releasing NCAA-eligible athlete NFTs in Q1 2022.

For more information about OpenLocker's Legends of New Jersey Basketball NFT Collection, visit openlocker.io/njlegends.

For tickets to The Front Office RU-SHU Hoops Banquet, go to https://www.thefrontoffice.me/rushu-hoops-banquet.

About OpenLocker, Inc.

OpenLocker is a technology startup that is developing a user-friendly platform for college athletes to monetize their NIL and engage with fans through NFTs on its proprietary marketplace. By utilizing the Flow blockchain, the OpenLocker platform is environmentally-friendly, eliminates gas fees and offers a seamless user experience.

View original content:

SOURCE OpenLocker