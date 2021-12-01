Tire Tread Separation Lawsuits: A Primer

WESTON, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine driving on a highway and you suddenly lose control and crash, only to find out that the tread on your tire came off. A tire tread separation lawsuit involves filing a lawsuit against a tire manufacturer, car company or body shop, among others, for strict product liability or negligence as a result of the tread separating from the tire. When a tire is put on your car, you expect that it will be safe and has been tested to work as intended. Unfortunately, many automotive product liability lawsuits have been filed against tire companies for tread separation issues which caused vehicle crashes leading to severe personal injury or wrongful death.

Common reasons why tread could separate from a tire:

Manufacturing Defect

When tread is put on a tire, it is often affixed using adhesive or otherwise bonded together. If a tire company or body shop uses an inadequate adhesive, or the tire is not prepared properly before the adhesive or bond is applied, the tread may not be stable enough to stay affixed to the tire permanently.

2. Design Defect

Issues with the design of the tread could lead to tread separation. This could occur because of a lack of testing, using cheaper materials, or using materials which are inadequate when there are alternative, safer designs available.

3. Negligence

Many tires have been recalled because of tread separation issues. If a body shop or retailer installs a recalled tire and that tire fails, the shop may be liable for negligence in failing to use reasonable care in installing the defective tire. The shop may also be strictly liable under product liability theories. Some body shops also retread tires and may do so carelessly, leading to tire tread separation.

Who may qualify for a tread separation lawsuit?

If you were injured in a car accident caused by tire tread separation, or a loved one was killed in an accident after the tread on their tire came off, you may be entitled to compensation.

Jason Turchin, Esq. has handled hundreds of automotive product liability cases throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.victimaid.com or call us at 800-337-7755.

