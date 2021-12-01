Trip.com Group Ltd. to Report Third Quarter of 2021 Financial Results on December 15, 2021 U.S. Time

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: TCOM and HKEX: 9961), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, will announce its third quarter of 2021 results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, U.S. Time, after the market closes.

Trip.com Group's management team will host a conference call at 7:00PM U.S. Eastern Time on December 15, 2021 (or 8:00AM on December 16, 2021 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong Time) following the announcement.

The conference call will be available on Webcast live and replay at: http://investors.trip.com. The call will be archived for twelve months at this website.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference call using the Participant Registration link below:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10018307-37s73l.html

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for this conference call, including dial-in numbers, passcode and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until December 23, 2021.

The dial-in details for the replay:

International dial-in number: +61-7-3107-6325

Passcode: 10018307

About Trip.com Group Ltd.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM and HKEX: 9961) is a leading one-stop travel platform globally, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel and get inspired, to make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, and to enjoy hassle-free, on-the-go support and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, the Company operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com and Skyscanner.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Trip.com Group Ltd.

Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 X 12229

Email: iremail@trip.com

