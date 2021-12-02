Cadre Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) ("Cadre" or "the Company"), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter and Nine Month 2021 Highlights

Net sales of $98.7 million for the third quarter; net sales of $323.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

Gross profit margin of 39.8% for the third quarter; gross profit margin of 40.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

Net loss of $5.3 million , or $0.19 per share, for the third quarter; net income of $8.4 million , or $0.30 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 . Both periods reflect a $15.2 million loss on the extinguishment of debt incurred from the execution of a new credit agreement

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.4 million for the third quarter; Adjusted EBITDA of $56.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

Cadre generated LTM Adjusted EBITDA of $71.6 million for the period ended September 30, 2021

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.6% for the third quarter; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share in November 2021

"Our third quarter and year to date 2021 financial results highlight Cadre's ongoing success capitalizing on our leading positions in large and growing markets with recurring demand characteristics, as well our ability to generate strong operating cash flow," said Warren Kanders, CEO and Chairman. "We continue to build on Cadre's impressive track record of margin expansion and have improved gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA margins in the year to date period by 250 and 300 basis points, respectively."

Mr. Kanders continued, "With the recent completion of our successful IPO, we have achieved an important milestone in our company's storied history that dates back over 55 years. We believe that we are in a strong position to take advantage of the attractive tailwinds driving demand for Cadre's mission critical first responder products, as we focus on seeking to accelerate growth organically, as well as through our robust acquisition pipeline. As part of our disciplined capital allocation approach, we are also pleased to have implemented a regular quarterly dividend policy."

Third Quarter and Nine Month 2021 Operating Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Cadre generated net sales of $98.7 million, as compared to $105.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Cadre generated net sales of $323.8 million, as compared to $297.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Cadre generated gross profit of $39.3 million, as compared to $40.0 million for the prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Cadre generated gross profit of $131.5 million, as compared to $113.2 million for the prior year period.

Gross profit margin was 39.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to 37.8% for the prior year period, mainly driven by favorable pricing and product mix.

Gross profit margin was 40.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to 38.1% for the prior year period, mainly driven by favorable pricing and product mix.

Net loss was $5.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to net income of $6.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily as a result of a loss on extinguishment of debt of $15.2 million in connection with the execution of a new credit agreement during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net income was $8.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $22.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily as a result of a loss on extinguishment of debt, an increase in provision for income taxes due to the release of a valuation allowance on a portion of the Company's deferred tax assets in December 2020 and non-recurring transactions recognized in the period ended September 30, 2020, offset by improvements in gross profit due to increased sales, favorable pricing and product mix.

Cadre generated $15.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $15.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to 14.2% for the prior year period,

Cadre generated $56.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $42.5 million for the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to 14.3% for the prior year period.

Product segment gross margin was 40.5% for the third quarter and 41.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Distribution segment gross margin was 24.6% for the third quarter and 25.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Liquidity, Cash Flows and Capital Allocation

Cadre's cash and cash equivalents increased by $12.4 million from $2.9 million as of December 31, 2020, to $15.3 million as of September 30, 2021. Capital expenditures totaled $0.7 million for the third quarter and $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $1.3 million for the third quarter and $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net debt increased by $13.1 million from $212.8 million as of December 31, 2020, to $225.9 million as of September 30, 2021.

During the quarter, the Company refinanced its existing credit facilities and closed on a new credit agreement that included a term loan, under which Cadre borrowed $200 million, and may borrow up to $100 million under a revolving credit facility. Both loans mature on July 23, 2026.

On November 3, 2021, the Company completed the closing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 6.9 million shares, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option, at a price to the public of $13.00 per share, for net proceeds of approximately $78.3 million.

On November 9, 2021, the Company utilized proceeds received in connection with the IPO and repaid $38.9 million and $20.5 million, respectively, of borrowings outstanding under its current term loan and revolving credit facility.

Dividend

On November 11, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend policy of $0.08 per share of the Company's common stock or $0.32 per share on an annualized basis. Cadre's first dividend payment will be made on December 7, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 22, 2021. The declaration of any future dividend is subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

About Cadre

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability products for first responders. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and duty gear. Our highly engineered products are utilized by domestic and international first responders in state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal, emergency medical technicians, as well as numerous federal agencies and foreign government agencies in 104 countries. Our key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release contains the non-GAAP measures: (i) earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), (ii) adjusted EBITDA, (iii) adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) LTM adjusted EBITDA . The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures, i.e.: (i) EBITDA, (ii) adjusted EBITDA, (iii) adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) LTM adjusted EBITDA, provide useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and enables investors to focus on period- over-period operating performance, and thereby enhances the user's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future earnings expectations. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures within this press release. The Company cautions that non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures are comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other publicly traded companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in in the markets in which we operate, including foreign countries. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results are more fully described in our prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on November 5, 2021, and will be included from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

CADRE HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

















September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,275

$ 2,873 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $624 and $1,113, respectively



42,230



43,646 Inventories



71,067



60,923 Prepaid expenses



9,212



6,665 Other current assets



5,859



3,362













Total current assets



143,643



117,469













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $37,510 and $33,643, respectively



33,780



35,437 Deferred tax assets, net



11,696



12,900 Intangible assets, net



44,459



51,009 Goodwill



66,227



66,314 Other assets



2,219



150













Total assets

$ 302,024

$ 283,279













Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 21,890

$ 21,978 Accrued liabilities



40,238



36,004 Income tax payable



2,505



1,005 Current portion of long-term debt



12,904



3,496













Total current liabilities



77,537



62,483













Long-term debt



212,946



209,310 Deferred tax liabilities



2,430



2,085 Other liabilities



1,774



550













Total liabilities



294,687



274,428













Mezzanine equity











Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020)



—



—













Shareholders' equity











Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 190,000,000 shares authorized, 27,483,350 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020)



3



3 Additional paid-in capital



48,670



48,670 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,747)



(2,860) Accumulated deficit



(38,589)



(36,962)













Total shareholders' equity



7,337



8,851













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity

$ 302,024

$ 283,279

CADRE HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales

$ 98,654

$ 105,735

$ 323,751

$ 297,019 Cost of goods sold



59,346



65,739



192,256



183,869 Gross profit



39,308



39,996



131,495



113,150

























Operating expenses























Selling, general and administrative



27,673



26,908



87,168



79,963 Restructuring and transaction costs



(49)



171



1,491



3,143 Related party expense



142



159



437



480 Other general income



—



—



—



(10,950) Total operating expenses



27,766



27,238



89,096



72,636 Operating income



11,542



12,758



42,399



40,514 Other expense























Interest expense



(3,464)



(5,668)



(14,129)



(18,275) Loss on extinguishment of debt



(15,155)



—



(15,155)



— Other (expense) income, net



(352)



(213)



(881)



1,925

























Total other expense, net



(18,971)



(5,881)



(30,165)



(16,350)

























(Loss) income before provision for income taxes



(7,429)



6,877



12,234



24,164 Benefit (provision) for income taxes



2,123



(430)



(3,861)



(1,491)

























Net (loss) income

$ (5,306)

$ 6,447

$ 8,373

$ 22,673

























Net (loss) income per share:























Basic

$ (0.19)

$ 0.23

$ 0.30

$ 0.82 Diluted

$ (0.19)

$ 0.23

$ 0.30

$ 0.82 Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic



27,483,350



27,483,350



27,483,350



27,483,350 Diluted



27,483,350



27,483,350



27,483,350



27,483,350



























CADRE HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)



















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:











Net income

$ 8,373

$ 22,673 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



10,426



11,207 Amortization of original issue discount and debt issue costs



2,483



1,012 Loss on extinguishment of debt



15,155



— Non cash consideration received from sale of business



—



(6,821) Deferred income taxes



1,533



125 Gain on sale of fixed assets



—



(6,218) Provision for losses on accounts receivable



(254)



(130) Foreign exchange loss (gain)



45



(752) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



1,549



10,922 Inventories



(10,261)



(4,902) Prepaid expenses and other assets



(4,642)



(2,332) Accounts payable and other liabilities



6,582



3,408 Net cash provided by operating activities



30,989



28,192 Cash Flows From Investing Activities:











Purchase of property and equipment



(2,225)



(3,913) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment



—



12,386 Proceeds from sale of equity securities



—



5,591 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(2,225)



14,064 Cash Flows From Financing Activities:











Proceeds from revolving credit facilities



248,000



281,730 Principal payments on revolving credit facilities



(223,132)



(283,887) Proceeds from term loans



198,735



— Principal payments on term loans



(224,547)



(40,841) Proceeds from insurance premium financing



4,269



2,733 Principal payments on insurance premium financing



(2,611)



(1,998) Payment of capital leases



(32)



(35) Payments for debt issuance costs



(2,830)



— Payments on extinguishment of debt



(4,215)



— Dividends distributed



(9,996)



— Net cash used in financing activities



(16,359)



(42,298) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(3)



6 Change in cash and cash equivalents



12,402



(36) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



2,873



2,520 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



15,275



2,484

CADRE HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three months ended September 30, 2021















Reconciling









Products

Distribution

Items(1)

Total Net sales

$ 83,918

$ 21,507

$ (6,771)

$ 98,654 Cost of goods sold



49,896



16,220



(6,770)



59,346 Gross profit

$ 34,022

$ 5,287

$ (1)

$ 39,308





























Three months ended September 30, 2020















Reconciling









Products

Distribution

Items(1)

Total Net sales

$ 88,858

$ 23,690

$ (6,813)

$ 105,735 Cost of goods sold



54,325



18,273



(6,859)



65,739 Gross profit

$ 34,533

$ 5,417

$ 46

$ 39,996





























Nine months ended September 30, 2021















Reconciling









Products

Distribution

Items(1)

Total Net sales

$ 274,039

$ 69,086

$ (19,374)

$ 323,751 Cost of goods sold



159,924



51,696



(19,364)



192,256 Gross profit

$ 114,115

$ 17,390

$ (10)

$ 131,495





























Nine months ended September 30, 2020















Reconciling









Products

Distribution

Items(1)

Total Net sales

$ 251,441

$ 62,707

$ (17,129)

$ 297,019 Cost of goods sold



153,233



47,897



(17,261)



183,869 Gross profit

$ 98,208

$ 14,810

$ 132

$ 113,150

















(1) Reconciling items consist primarily of intercompany eliminations and items not directly attributable to operating segments.

CADRE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands)

























Net (loss) income

$ (5,306)

$ 6,447

$ 8,373

$ 22,673

Add back:

























Depreciation and amortization



3,406



3,537



10,426



11,207

Interest expense



3,464



5,668



14,129



18,275

Provision for income taxes



(2,123)



430



3,861



1,491

EBITDA

$ (559)

$ 16,082

$ 36,789

$ 53,646

Add back:

























Restructuring and transaction costs(1)



(49)



171



1,491



3,143

Other general income(2)



—



—



—



(10,950)

Loss on extinguishment of debt(3)



15,155



—



15,155



—

Other (expense) income, net(4)



352



213



881



(1,925)

Contingent consideration(5)



—



(1,427)



—



(1,427)

LTIP bonus(6)



520



—



1,804



—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,419

$ 15,039

$ 56,120

$ 42,487

Less: Capital expenditures



(719)



(1,275)



(2,225)



(3,913)

Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures

$ 14,700

$ 13,764

$ 53,895

$ 38,574

Adjusted EBITDA conversion rate



95 %

92 %

96 %

91 % Adjusted EBITDA margin



15.6 %

14.2 %

17.3 %

14.3 %

















(1) Reflects the "Restructuring and transaction costs" line item on our consolidated statement of operations, which primarily includes transaction costs composed of legal and consulting fees.



(2) Reflects the "Other general income" line item on our consolidated statement of operations and includes a gain from a long-lived asset sale as well as earn-out stock payments for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.



(3) Reflects a loss incurred in connection with the August 2021 debt refinance.



(4) Reflects the "Other (expense) income, net" line item on our consolidated statement of operations. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, other (expense) income, net primarily includes losses on foreign currency transactions. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, other (expense) income, net primarily includes gains on foreign exchange transactions and unrealized gains on an investment in equity securities.



(5) Reflects a gain on the settlement of contingent consideration.



(6) Reflects the cost of a cash-based long-term incentive plan awarded to employees that vests over three years.



(7) Reflects Adjusted EBITDA / Net sales for the relevant periods.

CADRE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CONTINUED (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Year Ended December

31, 2020

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

LTM

September 30, 2021 (in thousands)























Net (loss) income

$ 38,453

$ 22,673

$ 8,373

$ 24,153 Add back:























Depreciation and amortization



14,733



11,207



10,426



13,952 Interest expense



24,388



18,275



14,129



20,242 Provision for income taxes



(10,578)



1,491



3,861



(8,208) EBITDA

$ 66,996

$ 53,646

$ 36,789

$ 50,139 Add back:























Restructuring and transaction costs(1)



5,822



3,143



1,491



4,170 Other general income(2)



(10,950)



(10,950)



-



- Loss on extinguishment of debt(3)



200



-



15,155



15,355 Other (expense) income, net(4)



(2,659)



(1,925)



881



147 Contingent consideration(5)



(1,427)



(1,427)



-



- LTIP bonus(6)



-



-



1,804



1,804 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 57,982

$ 42,487

$ 56,120

$ 71,615 Adjusted EBITDA margin



14.3%



14.3%



17.3%

























(1) Reflects the "Restructuring and transaction costs" line item on our consolidated statement of operations, which primarily includes transaction costs composed of legal and consulting fees.



(2) Reflects the "Other general income" line item on our consolidated statement of operations and includes a gain from a long-lived asset sale as well as earn-out stock payments for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.



(3) Reflects a loss incurred in connection with the August 2021 debt refinance.



(4) Reflects the "Other (expense) income, net" line item on our consolidated statement of operations. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, other (expense) income, net primarily includes losses on foreign currency transactions. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, other (expense) income, net primarily includes gains on foreign exchange transactions and unrealized gains on an investment in equity securities.



(5) Reflects a gain on the settlement of contingent consideration.



(6) Reflects the cost of a cash-based long-term incentive plan awarded to employees that vests over three years.



(7) Reflects Adjusted EBITDA / Net sales for the relevant periods.

