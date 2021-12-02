Plant-based Hemp + Oat Gelato Debuts Coast to Coast

CLEVELAND, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching into much-loved Cleveland grocer Heinen's in 2019, Wonderlab's Doozy Pots has announced a major expansion. Their dairy-free oat and hemp gelatos are now available for the first time nationwide in 371 Sprout's markets, alongside west coast specialty grocers Erewhon and Jimbo's.

The brand was founded by food scientist Kirsten Sutaria, who has extensive ice cream R&D experience, having spent nine years as "Flavor Guru" at Ben & Jerry's, where she led the creation of their vegan range and helped convert their portfolio to Fair Trade and Non-GMO.

What makes the brand unique is fourfold: A) made with a proprietary blend of hemp and oat (no CBD or THC), B) ingredients that are organic, regenerative, fair and direct trade, C) a lower saturated fat content and D) a smoother eat and more balanced sweetness compared to ice cream. "Using our versatile hemp and oat blend allows us to make a frozen dessert that is just sweet enough and reminiscent of old-world Italian gelato without the saturated fat from dairy or coconut," states Kirsten.

Co-founder Karl Sutaria adds, "It's important that our core ingredients are grown using practices that consider the health of the planet and the well-being of the people who grow them." The company seeks out growers who use organic and regenerative methods which focus on the soil and ecological health, and all of the brand's cartons are made from a minimum of 35% post-consumer recycled fibers.

THE NAME PAYS TRIBUTE TO FAMILY AND MAGICAL CHILDHOOD

The name comes from Kirsten's childhood nickname. Her grandmother used to say she was a "doozy pots" when experimenting messily in her "Wonderlab" (aka the kitchen). The phrase comes (via Long Island) from the Italian "tu sei pazzo", meaning "you're crazy" – crazy enough to make delicious gelato from plants.

Founded in 2019 in Cleveland, Wonderlab's Doozy Pots makes unique plant-based gelatos in a variety of elevated flavors. Family-owned and operated, it is the goal of Co-founder and Chief of Curious Creations, Kirsten Sutaria, to create wholesome indulgences made from ingredients that are kind to the earth and its communities. Visit https://www.wonderlabdoozy.com/ or @doozypots

