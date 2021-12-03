Fiji Airways jets off with holiday-seeking Americans and new in-flight experiences Fiji welcomes back international tourists for the first time since March 2020.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji Airways welcomed fully vaccinated tourists onboard for the first time in 20 months, with the first American tourists from Los Angles waking up in Fijian Paradise at around 5.45am on 2nd December (Fiji time), to a big bula welcome and celebration from the local community.

FIji Airways operates daily flights from Los Angeles on the brand new A350-900 aircraft, five flights a week from San Francisco on the A330 aircrafts and two flights a week from Honolulu on the Boeing 737 Max.

Fiji Airways Managing Director & CEO Andre Viljoen said: "Today has been a very special day as we welcome back our American friends after 20 long months. We have been working hard since March last year to prepare for this moment and ensure our guests have the safest and most enjoyable travel experience possible. We have incorporated an award-winning new Travel Ready safety programme, new in-flight entertainment for travellers of all ages and new seat selection options to enhance comfort for long-haul and mid-haul flights."

"The safety of our customers and staff will always be our highest priority. Our entire workforce is fully vaccinated, our new Travel Ready programme is dedicated to medical safety and wellness, and Fiji Airways is the only airline in the Australia-Pacific region to achieve a Skytrax 5-Star COVID Safety rating as well as the highest Hospital Grade "Diamond" certification by APEX Health and Safety," says Mr Viljoen. "A key part of our Travel Ready programme is having medically-qualified Customer Wellness Champions for medical guidance and assistance onboard every international flight, making us the only airline in the Australasia-Pacific region to do so. This is how seriously we take the wellbeing of our customers and staff."

Fiji Airways has utilised this time to launch a suite of new products and benefits to enhance the customer experience for its guests from 1st December, including increased baggage allowance from 23kg to 30kg for economy class passengers on all international flights.

For selected long-haul and medium-haul flights, economy class passengers will be able to purchase the My Island sleeper product to stretch out and relax over an entire row. The new My Island option includes extra amenities made up of a business class size pillow, mattress topper, additional blanket and an extension seat belt to help foster the best possible sleep in economy class.

Travellers with Fiji Airways can also enjoy free access to digital reading platform PressReader, with more than 7,000 international newspapers and magazines available to download directly on their own device. Fiji Airways is the first airline in the Asia Pacific region to offer this service and guests are able to read and download their favourite titles 96 hours prior to departure, until 24 hours after the flight.

Onboard dining has also been given a re-haul with the appointment of renowned Fijian-New Zealand Chef Richard Cross to oversee all catering functions across the airline, including its award-winning Fiji Airways Premier Lounge at Nadi International Airport. Along with it, Fiji Airways has introduced a specially selected suite of highly-rated wines, including America's number one luxury cabernet sauvignon varietal from Justin Wines. The new onboard wine range comes from renowned wine regions of Australia, New Zealand, France and America.

Fiji Airways has also focused on new ways to entertain its younger passengers onboard with the launch of Our Ocean, Our Life. The complimentary in-flight activity pack and book series, for passengers aged 2-12 years old, is dedicated to educating the future generation on the importance of preserving and protecting Fiji's fragile marine environment, in a fun and engaging way.

For a discounted rate when booking holidays directly with the carrier, families can experience Fiji Airways' world-class Premier Lounge in Nadi with a buffet/a la carte dining, cafe, bar, wifi, shower facilities and comfortable seating.

Fiji's national carrier has been preparing its fully vaccinated crew for the resumption of flights at the new state-of-the-art Fiji Airways Aviation Academy, the first of its kind in the South Pacific islands.

"We have been able to provide our pilots, engineers and flight attendants with the best possible training to prepare them for this day and a busy season ahead using the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy (FJAA), our new fully integrated training centre in Nadi with two full flight simulators." says Mr Viljoen.

90% of the adult population in Fiji are fully vaccinated. Travellers entering Fiji must be fully vaccinated and produce evidence of a negative RT-PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure. Entry conditions into Fiji include a pre-booked itinerary with Care Fiji Commitment (CFC) approved accommodation and transfers for the first three nights, proof of travel insurance that will cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, and a rapid Antigen Test 48 hours after arrival in Fiji at the resort.

Further information on the travel requirements for passengers can be found here.

Images of tourists arriving in Fiji from Los Angles can be downloaded from here.

