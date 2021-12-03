Second Annual Survey for Private Equity-Owned Companies Released

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity Group recently announced the launch of their second annual survey designed to capture health plan benchmark data specific to private equity-owned (PE-owned) companies.

Recognizing this classification of companies is not typically represented in healthcare benchmark reports, Alterity aims to provide valuable insight into this unique peer group.

Sharla St. Rose, Managing Director of Alterity, said, "To build upon the success of last year's survey, we have decided to expand the scope of information collected. We believe the addition of plan design and employee cost-share data points will bring meaningful benchmarks to the surface that will support private equity-owned companies as they navigate their strategic planning processes."

The survey was released Wednesday, December 1, 2021, with a deadline for completion of Friday, January 28, 2022. Participants will receive a de-identified report that aggregates survey results and highlights Alterity's key findings and observations.

PE-owned companies interested in participating can find the survey here.

About Alterity: Alterity is a leading independent employee benefits and insurance consulting firm offering services designed to meet the distinct needs of private equity firms and their portfolio companies. Contact us at: go@alteritygroup.com.

