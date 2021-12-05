Kart Racing League by Blue Monster Games Inc. announces listing on BitMart ahead of game launch

GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-rising play-to-earn NFT game Kart Racing League has announced the listing of its governance token, KRL, on top centralized exchange BitMart. KRL will be available for trading in BitMart starting December 6, 2021, ahead of the much-anticipated release of the Kart Racing League game which will be fully-released on December 10. The game was developed by Blue Monster Games Inc. (BMG), a Florida-based company that specializes in the development of unique NFT games. This marks the company's first major listing.

In a statement, BMG CEO Joseph Rubin said: "After successful KRL listings on the decentralized exchanges Sushiswap and Quickswap, we are excited to move to the next stage of our roadmap by listing on a centralized exchange and the choice of BitMart is a no-brainer. BitMart is a massive exchange with over 5 million registered users and billions in trading volume and KRL can benefit massively from this exposure."

Days after the listing, the Kart Racing League game will be launched officially as the world's first NFT kart racing game. This crypto-game is similar to Mario Kart or KartRider Rush, yet utilizes NFT technology in the game. It will be available on both mobile, tablet, and PC devices. This play-to-earn game comes with a wide array of features and captivating gameplay that will delight and financially empower players.

"In just a few months since the start of the KRL project we've attained many impressive milestones and the official launch of the KRL game in just over a week from now is a validation of the hours of hard work by our exceptional team of experts and I couldn't be prouder. Our loyal community has also played a huge role in our journey so far. We already boast an impressive 5000+ scholars in addition to thousands of KRL token holders awaiting the December game launch. With this level of support, we have no doubt that KRL is ready to dominate the NFT game markets for the foreseeable future."

About Bitmart

Launched on March 15, 2018, Bitmart Exchange is a top-tier global digital asset trading platform offering an impressive 600+ trading pairs and low trading fees for its 5.5+ million registered users worldwide. BitMart is widely regarded by financial experts as one of the best cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

About Kart Racing League

Kart Racing League (KRL) holds the special distinction as the first 3D NFT game inspired by the uber-popular Mario Kart game. In Kart Racing League, anyone can play using the game's 3D NFT characters and be rewarded with real money in cryptocurrency for winning races and tournaments. The KRL game is the brainchild of Florida-based Blue Monster games Inc. and the first of many gaming projects to be announced over the coming months.

