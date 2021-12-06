InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Ordering (WDH-2668)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was disappointed by the wait time and food presentation when dining out," said an inventor from Washington, DC. "This inspired me to develop a system through which patrons could monitor their order to specification."

She developed R-W'S IDEAS to simplify order taking by providing patrons with complete access to a wide array of services. The use of this invention may result in quicker service and accurate orders that could improve the customer service experience. Additionally, it may save workers time and energy.

