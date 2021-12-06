John Legend Announces Headlining Las Vegas Residency, "Love In Las Vegas" At Zappos Theater At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 12-time GRAMMY® Award-winner, multiplatinum artist, activist, and EGOT (Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony) winner John Legend will headline a Las Vegas residency, "Love In Las Vegas," at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, opening Friday, April 22, 2022.

John Legend Residency

Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, "Love In Las Vegas" will be a beautiful, soulful concert experience, showcasing Legend's greatest hits, "soaring vocals [and] silky-smooth piano playing skills" (Billboard). The performance will feature Legend's incredible full band and will be a vibrant, colorful celebration of love and coming together, sentiments echoed on Legend's GRAMMY Award-winning seventh studio album, Bigger Love, and companion 2021 headline tour – which resulted in multiple sold out shows and garnered rave reviews in the press.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan club members will have access to a presale starting Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale credit card for John Legend's residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Sunday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. PT.

The 24 highly anticipated performances going on sale are:

April 2022: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

May 2022: 4, 6, 7

August 2022: 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

VIP packages will also be available. Tickets and packages may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/JohnLegendVegas. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

About John Legend

Multiplatinum artist and activist John Legend made history as the first African American man to join the prestigious EGOT club. The 12-time GRAMMY Award-winner released his seventh studio album, Bigger Love, in 2020 and wrapped his nationwide Bigger Love Tour in October. Legend is currently a judge on the Emmy-nominated show, The Voice, and a principal in Get Lifted Film Co. As an activist, Legend initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in 2015 to change the conversation surrounding criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Usher, Sting, Keith Urban, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Rod Stewart and Mariah Carey at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; Foreigner, Earth, Wind & Fire, Styx, Chicago, ZZ TOP and Adam Lambert at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; John Legend, Shania Twain and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

About Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square feet of gaming, several lounges, impressive restaurants including Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House, and the award-winning Spice Market Buffet, an intimate wedding chapel and the Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like John Legend, Scorpions and Shania Twain. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the newly-renovated Criss Angel Theater. Additionally, Angel along with visionary creator Franco Dragone have teamed up to create AMYSTIKA – The Secret Revealed, a fantastical and mysterious production which immerses the audience in a spectacle of euphoric, stunning illusions, one-of-a-kind special effects, jaw-dropping stunts and much more, beginning preview performances Dec. 27 The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

