Ring In The New Year At Margaritaville Resort Times Square Tropical Oasis in the Heart of Manhattan Invites Guests to Celebrate at the Most Iconic New Year's Eve Destination with Resort-Wide Programming Featuring Times Square Ball Drop Views

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville Resort Times Square announces its full lineup of New Year's Eve programming that will transport guests to a vacation state of mind. Paradise awaits in 2022 and travelers and locals alike are invited to celebrate the New Year in the heart of New York City at the newest resort. Offerings include three bookable party experiences, the highlight being a two-floor rooftop party featuring iconic views of the Times Square Ball Drop.

Margaritaville Resort Times Square

"This New Year's Eve is such an important milestone for our city, with celebrations returning to the crossroads of the universe, and we are beyond excited for our guests to celebrate at Margaritaville Resort Times Square," said Kori Yoran, General Manager. "Our resort is unlike any other, and it is important for our team to celebrate our city when planning property-wide New Year's Eve programming, as well as making our guests feel welcome this holiday season – showing them all New York City has to offer, with a bit of paradise."

Opened in summer 2021, Margaritaville Resort Times Square instantly transports guests to an island-inspired oasis in the heart of Manhattan. Featuring casual design and luxurious comfort with world class amenities that bring a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, Margaritaville Resort Times Square invites guests to celebrate the start of 2022 with the following programming:

Celebrate in Style: Bookable Hotel Packages

With 234 casual-luxe guest rooms, Margaritaville Resort Times Square is the most iconic destination to celebrate with three distinct packages, including the Ultimate New Year's Eve Getaway which invites guests to usher in 2022 under the dazzling lights and energy of Times Square all weekend, with a three-night stay from December 30, 2021 to January 2, 2022 starting at $1,710 plus tax per night based on double occupancy.

The package includes access to the resort's inaugural two-floor rooftop party on Friday, December 31. Boasting some of the greatest views of New York City and the New Year's Eve Ball Drop, the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Rooftop Bar offers an exclusive vantage point from the resort's 31st and 32nd floors, a premium open bar including signature cocktails, delicious bites, dancing to a live DJ performance, and of course, a champagne toast at midnight.

To ring in the New Year, Margaritaville Resort Times Square is offering additional room packages and experiences across all its venues for guests of all ages to celebrate. Packages include:

Margaritaville Resort Times Square is also saying cheers to the new year with the LandShark New Year's Eve Getaway. On the pool deck, boasting an outdoor view of the ball drop from the 7th floor terrace, the LandShark Bar & Grill party features a live DJ performance, premium open bar, food, and a midnight toast. Guests of all ages are welcome to celebrate on Friday, December 31 from 8pm – 1am . The package starts at $985 plus tax per night based on double occupancy.

Additionally, guests are invited to ring in 2022 with the Margaritaville New Year's Eve Getaway. Offering overnight accommodations, the package also includes access to the Margaritaville Restaurant party featuring a live DJ performance, premium open bar, food, and a midnight toast. Margaritaville Restaurant's New Year's Eve party welcomes guests of all ages for a family-friendly celebration alongside the resort's iconic Statue of Liberty. The island party will be on Friday, December 31 from 8pm – 1am . The package starts at $661 plus tax per night based on double occupancy.

For those who are interested in a more intimate view of the Times Square Ball Drop at midnight, Margaritaville Resort Times Square is offering an exclusive experience in its seven rooms with direct views. With rates starting at $1,074 plus tax per night based on double occupancy, guests will have access to the lively Margaritaville Restaurant's New Year's Eve party, and can retreat to their room to enjoy the view as well as a private, midnight countdown, which includes a spread of delicious bites and a champagne toast.

For those who are interested in room only offerings and taking advantage of the resort's proximity to Times Square, bookings start at $539 plus tax per night based on double occupancy, which does not include tickets to any of the ongoing New Year's Eve events. All New Year's Eve stays require a three-night booking.

Tickets to events only are $2,000 per person for 5 o'Clock Somewhere Rooftop Bar, start at $599 per person for access to LandShark Bar & Grill, and start at $149 per person for access to Margaritaville Restaurant in Times Square. All prices are subject to change.

For full details on Margaritaville Resort Times Square New Year's Eve programming, or to book a stay and purchase tickets, please visit here. To learn about Margaritaville Resort Times Square's commitment to health, safety, and sanitation, please visit here.

About Margaritaville Resort Times Square

Located steps away from New York's bustling entertainment district, Margaritaville Resort Times Square instantly transports guests to an island-inspired oasis in the heart of Manhattan. The 32-story property features 234 guestrooms and was developed by Margaritaville Hospitality Group, Soho Properties, Inc, and Flintlock Constructions Services LLC. Guests can live it up in paradise with five restaurant and bar concepts owned and managed by IMCMV Holdings, Inc including the signature Margaritaville Restaurant & Tiki Bar, LandShark Bar & Grill, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Rooftop Bar, and License to Chill Bar; the only outdoor year-round heated pool in Times Square; regular live entertainment, a street-level Margaritaville retail store; a 24-hour fitness center and more. For more information, visit here.

