Virtana Free Tier Offering Lets Enterprises Worldwide Experience Simplified Hybrid Cloud Optimization at No Cost Virtana Optimize Free and Premium Tiers Provide Flexible Cloud Visibility, Rightsizing, and Cost Reductions of 30% or More

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana today announced the immediate availability of a free version of Virtana Optimize, its cloud optimization solution. The Free Tier offering complements the Premium version of Virtana Optimize, allowing for frictionless customer adoption. It lets new customers self-service onboard and immediately gain access to the benefits of bill analysis, cost vs utilization, rightsizing, and idle resource recommendations. Virtana Optimize has reduced cloud costs by 30% after just 10 days of use. Free Tier users can connect one cloud provider data source and will be provided with up to 25 recommendations.

"IDC's research shows that across all industries, cloud services represent an increasing share of enterprise digital infrastructure utilization," noted Mary Johnston Turner, IDC Research Vice President for the Future of Digital Infrastructure Agenda research program.

Mary continued, "Many organizations struggle with the cost and complexity of ramping up new services while still supporting existing mission critical applications and workflows. Taking advantage of freemium solutions for evaluating infrastructure cost tradeoffs is one way organizations can get started on this transformational journey."

The Virtana Optimize Free Tier offering gives new users a way to try out the solution—to gain visibility into current cloud costs, understand jumps in spend, detect unexpected changes, and identify potential savings opportunities within a single cloud environment. The solution provides ongoing cloud cost optimization with a unique focus on performance, risk, and cost.

Free Tier Access Includes:

Bill Analysis

Cost Savings Dashboard

Cost vs Utilization Reports

EC2/VM Right Sizing Recommendations (Top 25 Only)

Idle Resource Report Recommendations (Top 25 Only)

"Everyone is thinking about getting to the cloud but more than 70% of companies are not sure how to get there cost-effectively," said Alex Thurber, CRO for Virtana. "This Free Tier will help people who may have gone into the cloud without a clear plan find their way to cost savings and smarter configurations."

To take advantage of smarter cloud scaling with Virtana Optimize, and for more details on its new Free Tier, visit www.virtana.com/optimize-free-tier.

About Virtana

Virtana delivers the industry's first unified observability platform for migrating, optimizing, and managing application workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Using artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) technologies, including machine learning and advanced data analytics, the cloud-agnostic Virtana Platform solves the most difficult challenges facing enterprises as they seek to leverage public clouds. The SaaS platform enables a "know before you go" approach by providing intelligent observability into which workloads to migrate. It also ensures that unexpected costs and performance degradation are avoided once workloads are operating in the cloud. With the Virtana Platform, enterprises can confidently speed cloud adoption and reduce cloud operating costs by simplifying management of their IT environments.

