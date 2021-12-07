vXchnge Named Best Tampa Tech Startup For Fifth Straight Year Edge Data Center Provider Also Recognized as a Best Tech Startup in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vXchnge , a leading colocation service provider, announced today that it was selected as the top company in the "2022 Best Tech Startups in Tampa" rankings recently released by the Tech Tribune. This was the fifth consecutive year vXchnge received the top spot for Tampa. The company has also been honored by the Tech Tribune as one of the Best Tech Startups in Florida for four years running.

Over the last several years, Tampa has exploded as a vibrant tech community. The Tech Tribune research process focuses on privately held companies and considers several factors, including revenue potential, leadership team, brand/product traction, years in service, and competitive landscape.

"Tampa is ranked as the #1 emerging tech city in the US according to Forbes," said Ernie Sampera, CMO, vXchnge. "Once again, we are pleased to be atop the 2022 Best Tech Startups in Tampa rankings. Each day our team works hard to deliver outstanding results for our customers, and the passion behind these efforts makes us who we are."

vXchnge believes customers deserve nothing short of perfection. That's why vXchnge data centers are engineered for 100% uptime reliability, Remote Hands services with on-site expertise 24x7x365. The company also offers its in\site app -- a web and mobile-based powerful data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solution, extending transparency and governance reporting with a single pane of glass.

As Tampa attracts high-profile investors such as Bill Gates, the city is quickly transforming into a top tech hub and Florida's tech capital. Other 2022 Best Tech Startups in Tampa honorees include several healthcare software solutions providers and others who continue to make Tampa Bay an exciting region for developing world-class technology solutions.

As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center operator in the United States, vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability, and security as well as an infrastructure management platform offering complete data center transparency. vXchnge's broad geographic footprint brings businesses to the edge, so they can reach more customers in the markets they serve. From emerging startups to Fortune 500 brands, some of the world's most well-known and innovative companies trust vXchnge. Visit vxchnge.com for more information.

