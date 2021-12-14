Aqua-Leisure Follows Record-Breaking Year with 19 New Hires and Promotions to Support Growth Across North America and Asia Operations

AVON, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC ., the aquatics industry leader in high quality, performance-based consumer products, announces the expansion of its team with the addition of 14 new hires and five promotions across its North America and Asia offices.

Aqua-Leisure's internal growth coincides with its most successful year to date. In January 2021, Aqua-Leisure was acquired by Blackford Capital, launched its new performance based "Aqua Pro" watersport line, acquired the Airhead Sports Group, (comprised of Airhead, Yukon Charlie's and Sportstuff brands) and redefined its digital presence with a rebranded website.

"We've had a lot of movement and experienced significant growth this year, further positioning us as the aquatics industry leader," said Steve Berenson, CEO of Aqua-Leisure. "Our new hires bring more energy, fresh ideas, valued support and overall collaboration as we look toward an equally successful 2022."

New hires and promotions range from senior-to-entry level positions. Notable senior-level hires include Peter Delahunt, Chief Financial Officer; Janice Wolffe, Senior Director, Data Integrity & Demand Planning; Ryan Seyffert, Director, New Product Innovation; Cecil Chai, Sourcing Director; and Raymond Pan, Quality Director.

Additional new hires and promotions include:

Brenda Sergio – Manager, Financial Reporting & Analysis

Briana Morrison – Sales Coordinator

James Bishai – Category Manager

James McMahon – Marketing Specialist

Jared Enos – E-commerce & Social Media Manager

Jared O'Brien – Warehouse Manager

Joeleen Herman – Senior E-commerce Sales Manager

Kendra Wilson-Carvalho – Manager, Demand Planning

Mark Connors – Senior EDI Specialist

Nhi Le – Accountant

Nick Silva – Social Media Specialist

Paula Rouleau – Demand Planner

Richard Edwards – ERP Systems Analyst

Sarah Bradley – Sample Inventory Coordinator

"As we enter the new year, our goals are to integrate the Airhead Sports Group brands, further expand our brand and product portfolio, relocate our world headquarters and continue to invest in our growing team," Berenson said.

Aqua-Leisure has been in the business of developing, designing, and selling consumer products that make swimming, diving and water activities fun for more than 50 years. For more information about Aqua-Leisure, visit aqualeisure.com.

About Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC.

Founded in 1970, Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC. is dedicated to designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality, performance-based aquatic products, and pool accessories under a variety of brand names and proprietary designs including Aqua Pro, Aqua, Aqua Fitness, Dolfino and SwimSchool. Aqua-Leisure's brand pillars of quality, accessibility and adventure push its goal of providing top-tier products for athletes, water lovers, adventure seekers, children and more. For more information, visit aqualeisure.com.

