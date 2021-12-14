Atlanta Falcons CB Gives Back this Holiday Season

NFL cornerback Darren Hall of the Atlanta Falcons and his family bring cheer to the children this Christmas Season with their very first Toy To The World drive.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a time for giving and the Halls are no strangers to giving back in their community. On a mission to impact the youth, this power family wanted to do something extra special this Christmas with an event that is just the first of many.

Falcons CB, Darren Hall, and family prepare for Toy To The World.

Darren Hall's company, Ball By Faith, came together with his family's foundation, To The Glory of God Athletics, to present the community with "Toy To The World", an event that focuses on giving back to the youth.

On Saturday, December 18, 2021, over 100 children will be provided with an afternoon of non-stop fun. Games, gifts, Falcons Swag, food, fellowship and holiday festivities are just a few of the special plans that will be happening at the first annual Toy To The World.

"This event is about so much more than a toy, it is about bringing these kids out for an escape of whatever their reality is, a chance to be happy in the present moment," says Art Hall, Darren's father and right hand man. "This is the first event of many to come and we're ready to show up and be a blessing to those that come out!"

Toy To The World will be held at Milliken Park in Rancho Cucamonga, California and will host children from local schools and organizations. Bradley Elementary, Ruth Musser Jr. High, Cucamonga Jr. High and Bear Gulch Elementary are just some of the schools that will be in attendance.

This is more than children receiving a toy. It's about impacting the youth through empowerment, knowledge and faith which is what Darren and his family strive to do.

Ball By Faith and To The Glory of God Athletics Foundation would greatly appreciate your help in making this event possible and is currently seeking donations.

Please visit www.ballbyfaith.com to learn how you can be a part of this special event.

Darren Hall is available for interviews and has video production available if needed.

