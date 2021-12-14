Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Awards nearly $1.8 Million in 2022 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® Grants Funding will support programs addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, wellness, and social determinants of health across Texas

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) today announced the awarding of nearly $1.8 million in Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® grants to 40 community-based organizations statewide with a focus on health and wellness and targeting socio-economic and social determinants of health impacts associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas logo. (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas) (PRNewsfoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas )

The 2022 HKHF grantees were selected following an extensive evaluation process. While the primary focus of the HKHF program remains predicated on four key pillars – disease prevention and management, nutrition, physical activity, and safe environments – the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic reinforces BCBSTX's focus on health equity and its core purpose to stand with its members and the communities in sickness and health.

Accordingly, the 2022 HKHF grant cycle called for an emphasis on programs that create measurable results to address the current public health pandemic and social factors impacting health inequalities and social determinants of health such as lack of housing, food deserts, education and jobs and mental health.

"In partnership with, and through the funding provided by HKHF grants, we are able to continue our focus on our four key pillars, while also addressing the effects of health and economic disparities in underserved communities that have been exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic," said Sheena Payne, BCBSTX's director of Community Affairs. "The 2022 HKHF grantees that were selected demonstrated inventiveness and focus in putting together impactful programs that target mental health, disease prevention and management and nutrition, among other health and socio-economic issues. We are confident their efforts will generate great results while helping vulnerable Texans."

Towards that goal, the 2022 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® grantees are:

A decade ago, the HKHF program was launched as a three-year initiative designed to improve the health and wellness of at least one million children through community investments. The program was extended as BCBSTX's ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of children and families in Texas. The program has touched the lives of millions of Texas children and families through the more than $16 million in grants awarded by BCBSTX to community organizations statewide.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

BCBSTX.com | Twitter.com/BCBSTX | Facebook.com/BlueCrossBlueShieldOfTexas | YouTube.com/BCBSTX Community Highlights

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas