Bristol ID Technologies Announces CEO Retirement and Succession Plan

LIMA, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristol ID Technologies, a leading plastic card manufacturer, announces that Keith Yeates, President and Chief Executive Officer, plans to retire at the end of 2021. George E. Daddis Jr., Ph.D., has been selected to succeed him in both roles. Mr. Yeates will accept the title of Chairman Emeritus after his retirement.

George Daddis Jr., Ph.D.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team, and all Bristol ID's employees, we want to thank Keith for the tremendous impact his distinguished leadership has had during his 18 years with the organization," said Chris Gessner, Bristol ID Chairperson. "During his tenure, he drove rapid growth based on a customer-focused philosophy, effectively integrating cultures and operations of multiple acquisitions. He developed strong relationships with customers and employees alike. We are sincerely grateful for his dedication and wish him all the best in his retirement."

Yeates has been working with George E. Daddis Jr., Ph.D. to ensure a seamless transition.

George is an experienced CEO & entrepreneur, having built, led, and sold several IoT/RFID, imaging technology, and communications businesses over the past 35 years. He has hands-on experience in building solutions companies, managing overseas and domestic manufacturing operations, selling through multi-tiered sales channels, and business financing/investment – domestically and internationally in Asia and Europe.

Daddis commented, "I am excited to be joining a company with such a strong record of continuous growth. I have been impressed with the team's expertise and incredible dedication to our dealers. Bristol's commitment to excellence is evident in their high quality level of service. I look forward to building upon our core business and exploring new opportunities as we branch out."

George received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. Degrees from Cornell University in Computer Engineering and Applied Mathematics. Outside of work, he is passionate about music & piano, technology, running & cycling, and working outdoors.

About Bristol ID Technologies

Bristol ID Technologies is a leading custom card manufacturer serving the global market since 1975. Known for their innovation and customer commitment, Bristol specializes in creating custom cards with leading-edge RFID technology and other access applications for major brands.

