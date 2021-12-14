CandelsPRO™ celebrates largest ever enrollment in electrical its estimating certification program

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just three months after launching CandelsPROTM, Candels Academy is proud to welcome over a dozen new students — its largest cohort to date — into its subscription-based electrical estimating training program. CandelsPROTM is the only program of its kind and offers comprehensive learning experiences that teaches students everything they need to become proficient electrical estimators.

CandelsPRO is the only unlimited access, subscription-based training program for electrical estimating.

The program is designed to help fill the shortage of electrical estimators in the U.S. That need continues to grow as the industry ages and its knowledge base dwindles. To that end, the long-standing Candels Estimating and their web-based Candels Academy launched CandelsPROTM as the only unlimited access, subscription-based training program for anyone wishing to further their electrical career.

Learn more about the CandelsPROTM program here

Students enrolled in the CandelsPROTM program are currently professional electrical contractors and electricians, and even office assistants. Through this training program, they develop the tools and knowledge to bid on jobs with greater accuracy. Taught by Candels Estimating President and CEO Marc Candels and Vice President and managing partner for Candels Academy Linda Candels, the course is self-paced — allowing students to learn at a pace that works with their schedules.

"We are proud that in just a few short months, this program has experienced significant growth and interest within our industry," said Marc Candels. "As soon as people in the industry find out about the program, they want to learn more."



CandelsPROTM offers more than just a course and certification, its subscription-based model offers enrollees unlimited and on-demand access to the course, private virtual sessions, quizzes and assignments, and more.

"Whether you're just starting out, or an experienced estimator seeking to stay current with new best practices and software tools, Candels Academy provides at-your-pace training, and students can purchase fixed monthly subscriptions, allowing greater flexibility in access and timing," Marc Candels added. "We recognize that for industry professionals to stay up-to-date with their craft, it takes more than continuing education —it takes continuous education," he added.

Linda Candels said the program was designed to be compatible with the lifestyles of prospective students, offering levels of flexibility not commonly available in trade-based educational programs.

"We completely reinvented our class modules with new, more engaging presentations, and opened up our programs to allow cost-saving subscriptions," said Linda Candels, "With today's challenging labor market, we understand our clients need to train new hires as quickly as possible and to keep existing employees up-to-date and cross-trained. By offering a flat monthly fee with unlimited access, we meet these needs and support our industry effectively. One client shared that the program's flexibility was the difference between being in business or walking away."

For more information and to order a subscription program to CandelsPRO visit CandelsOnCall.com or call Candels toll free at (877) 226-3357.

