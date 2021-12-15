Everspring-supported online MBAs at Santa Clara University and William & Mary rose in the latest Poets&Quants rankings, with impressive recognition for academic and career outcomes.

Two of Everspring's Business School Partners Achieve Top Rankings for MBA Programs Everspring-supported online MBAs at Santa Clara University and William & Mary rose in the latest Poets&Quants rankings, with impressive recognition for academic and career outcomes.

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Everspring's partners, Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business, and William & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business, have been recognized for achieving top spots in the Poets&Quants rankings of The Best Online MBA Programs of 2022.

Poets&Quants focuses its annual rankings on three core measures: quality of incoming students, academic experiences offered by the MBA program and career outcomes of graduates. In addition to securing top spots in the overall ranking, both programs ranked among the top 5 in the academic experiences and career outcomes categories:

Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business online MBA earned an overall No. 3 ranking, with a No. 1 spot for career outcomes.

William & Mary's Mason School of Business online MBA garnered a No. 11 overall ranking, No. 2 in academic experience and No. 4 in career outcomes.

"When we design programs for a highly competitive market like an MBA, we know that the biggest challenge and the greatest reward is in defining those unique program qualities that ignite student interest," said Beth Hollenberg, president of Everspring. "These programs continue to be successful because the ethos driving them is so evident, from the design of the curriculum to the culture of student engagement, to the industry exposure that gives students an edge when they graduate."

To get at the heart of a program's value proposition, Everspring employs a data-driven approach that analyzes the most in-demand skills and student needs. This is coupled with faculty-driven academic content and student-centric learning design, leading to outstanding outcomes for students and the university. Everspring empowers its university partners with 100% transparency, allowing them to monitor their program performance in real time through proprietary dashboards, which keeps everyone on the same page and creates lasting value.

"Every program we create is done with student outcomes in mind," said Kathy Groth, vice president of learning design, "And their success depends on faculty who can bring ideas and concepts to life in an online environment—which makes faculty our most valuable collaborators in building distinctive, content-driven courses."

Through their partnerships with Everspring, Santa Clara and William & Mary achieved an important balance between tradition and quality while breaking new ground as early adopters—and reaffirming two of the nation's most historic universities as leaders and innovators in online education.

About Santa Clara University and the Leavey School of Business

Founded in 1851, Santa Clara University sits in the heart of Silicon Valley—the world's most innovative and entrepreneurial region. With undergraduate programs in arts and sciences, business, and engineering, and graduate programs in six disciplines, the curriculum blends high-tech innovation with social consciousness grounded in the 450-year tradition of Jesuit, Catholic education. For more information, visit www.scu.edu/business.

About the Raymond A. Mason School of Business

William & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business is rebuilding the global economy by training the next generation of revolutionary business leaders. It offers undergraduate and graduate instruction, including full-time, part-time, evening, executive and online MBA degree programs, as well as one-year masters programs in accounting, business analytics and marketing. The school develops successful business leaders by providing world-class instruction and unparalleled opportunities for mentorship and experiential learning. For more information, visit mason.wm.edu.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

