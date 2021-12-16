Very low introductory fares between FNL and LAS; HVN and PBI; and TUS and BUR start at $29

Avelo Airlines Takes Flight on Three All-New Routes Very low introductory fares between FNL and LAS; HVN and PBI; and TUS and BUR start at $29

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines is launching three new routes this week across the East and West Coast – expanding the airline's nationwide network to 18 destinations. Introductory low fares starting at $29* are available at AveloAir.com.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)

"These three new routes build on the Customer enthusiasm and strong demand Avelo is experiencing coast to coast," said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "We are excited to bring Avelo's convenience, reliability and affordability to even more people and places. The launch of these new flights is the latest example of Avelo's mission to Inspire Travel by helping our Customers save time and money."

Yesterday, Avelo inaugurates service between Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) and North Denver's Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) in Fort Collins. FNL is the third destination Avelo serves from LAS, in addition to Sonoma County / Santa Rosa, CA and Eureka, CA. Avelo will begin flying to a fourth LAS destination – Redding, CA – on January 6. LAS is the second destination served by Avelo from FNL – in addition to Los Angeles, which commenced service in October. These routes are operated by Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft.

Today, Avelo will commence service on two new routes. On the East Coast, the airline's first flight between New Haven, CT and West Palm Beach, FL will take flight. The new route to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) is Avelo's fifth Florida destination from its East Coast base at Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). On January 13, Avelo will begin flying to a sixth Florida destination from HVN – Sarasota / Bradenton. These routes are operated by Boeing Next Generation 737-700 aircraft.

This afternoon, Avelo will also inaugurate its 18th destination, flying between Los Angeles and Tucson. This new route is the 10th destination served by Avelo's West Coast base at LA's most convenient airport – Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). This route will be operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo's single-class, fuel-efficient fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 mainline jets offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional jets historically utilized at the smaller airports Avelo serves. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra legroom, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service Culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, understanding and kindness. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable and welcoming experience for its Customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 18 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information: visit AveloAir.com.

*The one-way $29 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare must be booked by December 30, 2021. This introductory fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

Media Contacts

Avelo Airlines

Courtney Goff, Communications Manager

cgoff@aveloair.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avelo Airlines