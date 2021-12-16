Duke Corporate Education Announces Partnership with Fortune Connect to Curate an Exclusive Learning and Career Development Program for Members Duke Corporate Education will launch a custom learning sprint on Leadership Purpose for Fortune Connect Fellows around the globe

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2022, Duke Corporate Education (Duke CE) will debut programming designed exclusively for Fellows in the Fortune Connect membership community. The partnership springs from what both Duke CE and Fortune see as an imperative to develop stronger leaders in a fast-moving and turbulent world. Programming will launch in tandem with the revamped Fortune Connect social platform hosted on Mighty Networks and marks the first opportunity individuals have to join the Fortune Connect community.

"Duke CE is long established in preparing Leaders for What's Next. Partnering with Fortune Media and leveraging the valuable real-time intelligence they glean from world leaders allows us to deploy our leadership development through an additional digital platform, and have immediate impact on leaders during challenging times," says Sharmla Chetty, CEO of Duke Corporate Education.

Duke CE's initial Sprint, "Purpose Driven Leadership," will be taught by Michael Chavez, co-author of the book Rehumanizing Leadership: Putting Purpose Back into Business. This virtual program leverages live sessions, pre-taped complementary content, and engaging, socially driven discussions to lead the thriving Fortune Connect Fellows community on an introspective journey. Learning fellows will discover their individual purpose and learn to use that purpose in their roles as members of larger organizations to become stronger, impactful, and authentic leaders.

"The world needs purpose driven leaders who will make a positive impact on society, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to launch the leadership journey of the Fortune Connect Fellows, who represent a talented, globally diverse population of executives," Chetty continues.

Fortune CEO Alan Murray adds, "At Fortune, we believe we are at a unique and promising turning point in the history of business. We look forward to partnering with Duke CE to provide tools that will equip the next generation of business leaders for the world that awaits them."

For more information about becoming a Fortune Connect Fellow, visit https://fortune.com/connect.

About Duke Corporate Education

Duke CE's purpose is to make leadership the force multiplier for positive change. Using education as a strategic lever, we help global organizations maximize their leadership capability to achieve their transformational objectives. We work with clients to understand their context and craft the right offering for any level of leadership. Duke CE is a support organization to Duke University, with offices located in Durham, NC, London, UK, Johannesburg, South Africa, and Singapore. www.dukece.com

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today-and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders-and gives them the tools to make business better. www.fortune.com

