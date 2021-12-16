National MALS Foundation releases first comprehensive explanatory video

STOUCHSBURG, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National MALS Foundation has been filling a critical role in providing clinicians and patients with clinically accurate information about the medical condition called Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS). In creating and releasing this educational video in partnership with Osmosis and the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the foundation will be helping more clinicians understand this rare condition and will be ensuring that patients move more rapidly toward diagnosis. The video can be viewed at: https://www.malsfoundation.org/resources .

"Educating current and future medical professionals about rare diseases is an important part of NORD's mission," said Edward Neilan MD, PhD, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at NORD. "We have found educational videos to be a very effective tool for that purpose and we are happy to support the efforts of the MALS Foundation in promoting greater awareness of this rare syndrome."

Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS), also known as celiac artery compression syndrome and Dunbar Syndrome, is a disorder that is characterized by varying degrees of intermittent or chronic abdominal pain, gastrointestinal symptoms, and exercise intolerance. Many patients suffer for months or years seeking a diagnosis because so few clinicians have learned about the condition or consider it too rare to be a factor in patients' abdominal pain. The creation and distribution of this video on the Osmosis platform and NORD rare disease video library will ensure that more clinicians have access to information about the causes and symptoms of MALS, and will provide information for patients to take to their clinicians in seeking a diagnosis and care plan.

The National MALS Foundation, established in 2018, has been instrumental in bringing awareness to the condition and the processes for seeking a diagnosis. It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the mission of providing hope and support (body, mind, and spirit) to those suffering from the debilitating symptoms of MALS. It does this through advocacy, awareness, education, and research within the clinical and mainstream communities. View their website at www.malsfoundation.org .

Osmosis.org is a health education platform that empowers millions of current and future clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible. As pioneers in health education technology, Osmosis takes learning beyond textbooks and lectures by offering online educational video content that's simple, engaging, and informative. Osmosis.org has a library of over 2,100 videos covering pathology, physiology, pharmacology, and clinical practice, complete with questions, flashcards, and notes. For more information, visit www.osmosis.org.

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) is the leading independent advocacy organization representing all patients and families affected by rare diseases in the United States. NORD began as a small group of patient advocates that formed a coalition to unify and mobilize support to pass the Orphan Drug Act of 1983. Since then, the organization has led the way in voicing the needs of the rare disease community, driving supportive policies, furthering education, advancing medical research, and providing patient and family services for those who need them most. Together with over 300 disease-specific member organizations, more than 15,000 Rare Action Network advocates across all 50 states, and national and global partners, NORD delivers on its mission to improve the lives of those impacted by rare diseases. Visit rarediseases.org .

