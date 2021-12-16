RE/MAX Sells and Renews Nearly 1,000 Franchises Between July-November 2021

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the global real estate franchisor, today announced nearly 450 new franchise agreements and over 470 renewals were signed worldwide between July and November 2021. RE/MAX, recently recognized for the 13th consecutive year as the leading real estate franchise brand in the prestigious 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 survey, continues to add to its vast global network. During this period, RE/MAX also expanded the brand's presence to Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Guyana. With the addition of Guyana, RE/MAX now has a presence in every country in South America.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada)

Some of the new franchisees are converting their existing offices. RE/MAX Broker/Owner Stephen Fleming, for instance, rebranded his independent brokerage to RE/MAX Pathway in October. Fleming, who's been in the business since 2003, recognized that the Harrisburg, PA area is an increasingly competitive market, and that aligning with RE/MAX was the best way to spark additional growth at his office. "We were drawn to RE/MAX, not only because of the value and what you get with the franchise," says Fleming. "It's more than that, it's a community of like-minded, success focused individuals who never hesitate to work on our behalf to get things accomplished."

Peter Luft, RE/MAX Vice President of Franchise Sales, enjoys opening new doors for entrepreneurs looking to succeed in the real estate industry. "We're adding new offices and opening them quickly so they can start taking advantage of all that RE/MAX provides, such as access to RE/MAX University® education, extensive referral opportunities and dynamic marketing and technology tools."

"We're thrilled to welcome Stephen Fleming and our other new owners to the RE/MAX brand as they dedicate themselves to serving their agents, enhancing their communities, and helping buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals."

In this same timeframe, during which nearly 1,000 franchise agreements were signed or renewed, RE/MAX also earned the following brand recognitions:

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in over 8,600 offices across more than 110 countries and territories.

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com. Each office independently owned and operated.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 8,600 offices across more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

1 2021 Entrepreneur Top Global Franchises ranking, based on size and growth, costs and fees, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

2 Based on number of units in Colorado in the retailers and retail centers category.

3 Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by American shoppers based on the 2022 BrandSpark® American Trust Study.

4 Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by Canadian shoppers based on the 2022 BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC