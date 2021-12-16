Wealth Enhancement Group Joins Forces with San Diego-Area Hybrid Registered Investment Advisory Firm, The Gensler Group LLC

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm, today announced that it will join forces with The Gensler Group, a hybrid RIA in the San Diego area that oversees $512 million in client advisory assets. The deal marks Wealth Enhancement Group's 17th of 2021 and, upon closing, the firm's total client assets are expected to reach $55.5 billion.*

Founded in 1995 by Daniel Gensler, The Gensler Group has six team members, including Wealth Advisor Chaz Fahrner and Branch Operations Supervisor Loretta Perry. They offer comprehensive financial planning, wealth and asset management services for high-net-worth individuals, retirees and pre-retirees, business owners and C-level executives. Their services include education and retirement planning, income tax and estate planning, charitable giving, risk management, insurance reviews for life insurance, long-term care, disability, health and personal liability. The Gensler Group positions Wealth Enhancement Group to serve the wealth management and financial planning needs of California's second most populous city.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "The founders of The Gensler Group and their team have built a highly successful boutique wealth management firm based on proven strategies and a deep focus on long-term client relationships. Joining Wealth Enhancement Group will equip Dan, Chaz, Lorie and their team to leverage the strengths of both our organizations so that they can further enhance their ability to provide high quality financial planning and asset management services to the individuals, multigenerational households and business entities they support. We warmly welcome these outstanding professionals to the Wealth Enhancement Group team and look forward to many years of meaningful collaboration."

Jim Cahn, Wealth Enhancement Group's Chief Investments & Business Development Officer, said, "At Wealth Enhancement Group, we have invested our time, effort and energy to delivering comprehensive financial guidance that has won the trust of clients and enabled them to consolidate their financial lives. We look forward to helping The Gensler Group further accelerate their growth by tapping into our powerful technology and back-office capabilities, along with our centralized portfolio management offerings. We are honored that The Gensler Group has agreed to partner with us as they begin the next chapter in their business' life."

Daniel Gensler noted, "Our firm devoted considerable thought and due diligence to the process of selecting a new partner for our future, before selecting Wealth Enhancement Group as our partner. After reviewing the offerings of other independent firms nationwide, we have conviction that Wealth Enhancement Group will boost our continuing efforts to offer clients the services they need to navigate their financial lives for decades, so that they may live their best life possible."

Upon the closing of the transaction on December 31, Mr. Gensler will serve as Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor; Mr. Fahrner will serve as a Financial Advisor; and Ms. Perry will serve as Operations Director at Wealth Enhancement Group.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is a Greater Minneapolis-based independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group serves clients nationwide. Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

*Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $43 billion in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 10/31/2021. The Gensler Group LLC had over $512 million in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 10/27/2021. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions that closed in November and the acquisition of The Gensler Group, Wealth Enhancement Group will have $55.5 billion in client brokerage, advisory and trust assets as of December 31, 2021.

