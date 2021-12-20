Allied Electronics and Moxa Offer a New All-in-One Secure Router for Protecting Industrial Applications Next Generation Security Router Provides Versatility in One Compact Footprint

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation and Moxa are partnering to offer Moxa's next generation series of all-in-one security routers, the EDR-G9010 Series. With cybersecurity incidents in operational technology (OT) systems on the rise, network security is a high priority for companies in the industrial sector. Most network requirements in OT environments are not only concerned with security but also with keeping operations running efficiently.

The EDR-G9010 Series is designed with a broad range of certifications addressing most industries, focusing on specific vertical markets, more demanding use cases, and customer applications. The industrial secure router defends against malicious threats with advanced cybersecurity features such as improved VPN functionality and Deep Packet Inspection. Its user-friendly interface and quick settings allow easy configuration, while rugged hardware makes these secure routers ideal for industrial environments. Comprehensive Layer 2 and Layer 3 redundancy mechanisms ensure that networks stay connected.

"Simply put, the EDR-G9010 Series is better in every aspect. It is higher performance and higher availability, with more robust security features," said Marty Wachi, Product Marketing at Moxa. "Many of these capability and performance enhancements enable new applications and customer use cases in part due to form factor, price, and performance of the EDR-G9010 Series."

One of the biggest strengths of the EDR-G9010 Series is its versatility. Its all-in-one nature combines up to three devices, including a managed switch, firewall and security router, and VPN remote access into one compact footprint. High performance enables new applications and deployment scenarios that were not possible in previous generations of EDRs.

EDR-G9010 Series 10-port Gigabit Industrial Secure Router Highlights:

All-in-one firewall/NAT/VPN/switch/router

8-port TX GbE and 2-port SFP GbE

Comprehensive redundancy mechanisms, including Turbo Ring and VRRP

Wide -40 to 75°C operating temperature (-T model)

Advanced Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) for Modbus TCP/UDP and DNP3 traffic (available in Q3, 2021)

Certified for IEC 61850-3/IEEE 1613, NEMA TS2, ATEX Zone 2, Class I Division 2, EN 50121-4, DNV* (*available in Q4, 2021)

