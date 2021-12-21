Polk County Awards Chapters Health Foundation $250,000 in Support of Bethany Center for Grieving Children - Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chapters Health Foundation, in support of Good Shepherd Hospice, announced it accepted an award of $250,000 from the Polk County Board of County Commissioners as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Biden in March. The funding, intended to offset financial setbacks brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be directed to program support and expansion of community services provided by the Bethany Center for Grieving Children.

The American Rescue Plan funding supplements an ongoing campaign by the Chapters Health Foundation in support of Good Shepherd Hospice, which to date has raised over $274,000 for the expansion, with a goal of reaching $550,000. The American Rescue Plan funding will support professional bereavement programs through June 2023.

The Bethany Center for Grieving Children, with additional locations in Auburndale and Sebring, provides counseling, hope and healing free of charge for all children and families who grieve the loss of a loved one. Experienced grief counselors and trained volunteers guide children and families through the grief process.

The new Bethany Center in Lakeland, located at 3470 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, will feature a range of interactive resources for children including but not limited to:

An expressive art studio filled with an array of art materials for children to use for free expression.

A play therapy room, complete with a state-of-the-art interactive sandbox, play kitchen and other amenities that enable children to play and engage with one another in a safe environment.

An interactive gaming floor that encourages sports, games, and physical activity to reduce stress, tension, anxiety, and depression.

"Since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Florida, Good Shepherd Hospice has been steadfast in its commitment to meet the ever-increasing needs of the communities it serves through continuous adaptation," said Adam Stanfield, vice president of development and executive director of the Chapters Health Foundation. "With American Rescue Plan funding awarded by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners, Good Shepherd Hospice is better able to produce and deliver free, vital bereavement therapy and support to anyone in need."

About Good Shepherd Hospice

Good Shepherd Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that supports more than 4,200 patients each year in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties as they face the challenges of advancing age and illness. Since 2008, the organization has been accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation's premier healthcare accrediting body.

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice, and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $7.4 million annually to help offset the accumulated costs of unfunded and underfunded programming including but not limited to charity care, helping to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and in 2020, provided more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services.

