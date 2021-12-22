Crown Capital Investments Acquires Climashield®

ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Capital Investments ("Crown Capital" or "CCI"), an Atlanta-based private equity investment firm, announces the addition of Climashield, a leading premium insulation company, to its manufacturing portfolio of companies.

Crown Capital Investments (PRNewsfoto/Crown Capital Family Office Services)

"Climashield will take center stage as we continue to acquire leading industrial technologies," says Chris Graham, Founder, Crown Capital Investments. "It allows us to develop cross applications among the portfolio with our operations optimization methodology, providing a value-added overlay to the entire system."

Headquartered in Clinton, Tennessee, Climashield is the world leader in the manufacture and development of continuous filament insulation. With global distribution to military and premium outdoor recreation brands, Climashield products are known for superior thermal efficiency and durability.

The addition of Climashield into the Crown Capital Fund creates a unique synergy with Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, an existing CCI portfolio company that manufactures military applications.

"We're excited to be part of the Crown Capital portfolio of companies," says Matt Schrantz, president of Climashield. "Climashield's proven background in insulation innovation combined with CCI's creative investment strategy creates an outstanding platform for future growth and customer value."

Crown Capital Investments (CCI) is a private equity investment firm that acquires and optimizes tenured businesses typically in the industrials, infrastructure, value-added distribution, specialty manufacturing and brand management sectors. Crown Capital is committed to growing great businesses that transform communities with economic opportunity. Through long-term collaborative partnerships, CCI provides the active support and resources to help businesses increase value and facilitate growth to reach their full potential using a proven, results-based approach. CCI was founded by Christopher T. Graham, Esq. in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.crown-inv.com.

Contact Information:

Sara Munoz

Communications Manager

Crown Capital Investments, LLC

+1 (404) 389 4902

smunoz@ccfos.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crown Capital Investments