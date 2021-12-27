Gundry MD ™ announces their "Gundry MD Olive Oil Trio" featuring their best-selling Polyphenol Rich Olive Oil

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD announces their "Gundry MD Olive Oil Trio." Founder of Gundry MD, world-renowned heart surgeon, and medical researcher Dr. Steven Gundry is pleased to highlight these three products that harness one of his favorite ingredients in the world - olive oil. A cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet and high in monounsaturated fat (a healthy fat), first cold-pressed olive oil is an incredible source of polyphenols. Gundry MD is proud to provide a range of olive oil products designed to provide greater health benefits than most conventional olive oils.

"I strongly believe in the health benefits of good quality olive oil and I have personally made it my mission at Gundry MD to source the finest quality olive oil that I can find," said Dr. Steven Gundry MD. "All three of our Gundry MD olive oil products are harvested from olive trees in the high, dry desert of Morocco which creates a polyphenol-packed olive oil that can offer health benefits such as support for a healthy heart, and smooth skin.*

Gundry MD Olive Oil is the perfect gift for yourself and your loved ones to start the year with a bang. Gundry MD wants to help you with your New Year's goals and is offering 25% off of its olive oil products (Polyphenol Rich Olive Oil, Polyphenol Pearls, Chefs Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil). Just use the coupon code OLIVE25 at checkout for 25% off the retail price. Offer valid until January 21, 2022.

Inspire your friends and loved ones to be mindful of their nutrition this new year with the Gundry MD Olive Oil Trio:

Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil

With over 500 positive reviews, Gundry MD's Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil helps to support a healthy heart, smooth skin, and healthy arteries. This organic, extra virgin olive oil is supercharged with 30x more hydroxytyrosol polyphenols than conventional olive oil.

Suggested Use

Take 1 or more tablespoons of Gundry MD olive oil daily. Can be taken straight or mixed into salad dressings, yogurt, drizzled overcooked vegetables and protein, or added to blended beverages. This organic, extra virgin olive oil is the perfect addition to any table.

Gundry MD Polyphenol Rich olive oil retails for $49.95 at GundryMD.com

Polyphenol Pearls

One of the most unique products in the Gundry MD Olive Oil collection is Gundry MD's Polyphenol Pearls. His motto is simple: the purpose of food is to get olive oil into your mouth… and these Polyphenol Pearls are an easy (and delicious) way for you to reap the rewards.

Harvested from olive trees in the high, dry desert of Morocco, one serving of these Polyphenol Pearls is supercharged with up to 275 mg of olive oil polyphenols. It's a great accompaniment to other Gundry MD olive oils. For perspective — a teaspoon of Gundry MD Polyphenol Pearls is like getting the health benefits of 2.5 gallons of regular olive oil!

Suggested Use

Take 1 or more teaspoons per day. Add Polyphenol Pearls to your favorite dishes — like vegetables, salad, or protein — for an extra boost of flavor and health benefits of polyphenol-rich content in each pearl.

Gundry MD Polyphenol Pearls retails for $54.95 at Gundry MD.com

Chef's Select Organic Olive Oil

Another wonderful addition to the Gundry MD Olive Oil collection is Gundry MD's Chef's Select Organic Olive Oil. Dr. Gundry's first cold-pressed olive oil offers a brand new way to enjoy the health benefits of high-quality olive oil — support for heart health, blood flow, smooth skin — packaged in a high-grade oil that's perfect for cooking. Olive Oil is also a cornerstone of the healthy Mediterranean diet.

Gundry MD Chef's Select Organic Olive Oil is grown in an incredibly unique environment in Morocco, known as "Les Terroirs De Marrakech." The result is a robust, delicious olive oil to cook healthy, elevated meals for your family.

Suggested Use

Use this versatile Gundry MD olive oil to saute vegetables or protein, create health-supporting salad dressings, or add it after cooking for an extra burst of bright flavor

Gundry MD Chef's Select Organic Olive Oil retails for $19.95 at GundryMD.com

All three Gundry MD Olive Oil products can offer support to the following:

Healthy arteries and blood flow *

Crystal-clear concentration*

Soothe worn-down joints and tired muscles*

Hydrated skin*

Give your immune system a boost*

About Gundry MD

Gundry MD is dedicated to innovative solutions using science-backed ingredients to offer all-day energy, a "fired-up" metabolism, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. It all starts with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, one of the most powerful health-boosters out there while avoiding plant proteins called lectins — which can wreak havoc on your digestion, energy, and vitality. Based on 20 years of research evaluating how nutrition affects the body, Dr. Gundry personally designs every Gundry MD product. In addition, Gundry MD formulas are third-party tested for quality. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Energy Renew , Total Restore , Lectin Shield , Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher , Bio Complete 3 , and Polyphenol Rich Olive Oil . For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and a pioneer in nutrition, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the last two decades helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the popular health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox . Dr. Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code will be released on March 8, 2022, and is available for pre-order.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

