AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2021.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
1.62%
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
1.14%
3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33
0.70%
4) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.62%
5) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 7/15/29
0.55%
6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 7/15/28
0.51%
7) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 8/15/29
0.50%
8) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28
0.48%
9) Vistra Operations Co. LLC 4.375%, 5/01/29
0.46%
10) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47
0.44%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Energy
7.18%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.67%
Communications - Media
5.61%
Services
3.34%
Basic
3.33%
Communications - Telecommunications
3.16%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.98%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.83%
Capital Goods
2.48%
Technology
2.47%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.42%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.36%
Transportation - Services
0.78%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.60%
Transportation - Airlines
0.32%
Other Industrial
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
46.72%
Credit Default Swaps
20.32%
SUBTOTAL
20.32%
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.31%
Finance
1.76%
Insurance
1.44%
REITs
1.26%
Brokerage
0.48%
Other Finance
0.42%
SUBTOTAL
7.67%
Utility
Electric
1.32%
SUBTOTAL
1.32%
SUBTOTAL
76.03%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
3.43%
Insurance
0.94%
Finance
0.67%
REITs
0.24%
Brokerage
0.11%
Other Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
5.41%
Industrial
Basic
0.92%
Energy
0.54%
Transportation - Airlines
0.44%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.44%
Technology
0.27%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.23%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.22%
Capital Goods
0.21%
Other Industrial
0.15%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11%
Communications - Media
0.10%
Services
0.04%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
3.70%
Utility
Electric
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
9.12%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
5.59%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.49%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.40%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.36%
SUBTOTAL
6.84%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
6.38%
Credit Default Swaps
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
6.61%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.51%
Energy
0.78%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.58%
Capital Goods
0.41%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.40%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.34%
Technology
0.14%
Services
0.06%
Communications - Media
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
4.26%
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.51%
Banking
0.05%
Insurance
0.04%
Finance
0.02%
Other Finance
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.63%
Utility
Electric
0.38%
SUBTOTAL
0.38%
SUBTOTAL
5.27%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.19%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.06%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
5.27%
Interest Rate Futures
5.05%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Technology
0.86%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.77%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.71%
Capital Goods
0.57%
Energy
0.40%
Other Industrial
0.29%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.25%
Communications - Media
0.22%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.20%
Services
0.16%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.08%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
4.55%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.22%
Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.24%
Utility
Electric
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
5.02%
Global Governments
3.59%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
2.79%
SUBTOTAL
2.79%
Common Stocks
1.81%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
1.10%
SUBTOTAL
1.10%
Total Return Swaps
0.89%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.48%
Preferred Stocks
Industrial
0.37%
Financial Institutions
0.10%
SUBTOTAL
0.47%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.23%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.07%
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
0.05%
SUBTOTAL
0.35%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.22%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
0.10%
SUBTOTAL
0.10%
Warrants
0.07%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.41%
Net Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
1.67%
Cash
0.11%
Foreign Currency
-0.02%
SUBTOTAL
1.76%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-4.91%
Swaps Offsets
-27.52%
SUBTOTAL
-32.43%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
72.19%
United Kingdom
3.26%
Canada
2.12%
France
1.63%
Luxembourg
1.53%
Brazil
1.30%
Spain
1.17%
Mexico
1.13%
Nigeria
0.81%
China
0.74%
Germany
0.72%
Ukraine
0.67%
Egypt
0.67%
Argentina
0.67%
Bahrain
0.66%
Switzerland
0.65%
Dominican Republic
0.62%
Colombia
0.55%
Italy
0.54%
Zambia
0.53%
Ivory Coast
0.52%
Finland
0.49%
Israel
0.47%
Sweden
0.42%
Netherlands
0.41%
Ghana
0.37%
Angola
0.36%
Oman
0.35%
Senegal
0.34%
India
0.34%
Macau
0.33%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.31%
Peru
0.31%
Australia
0.29%
Gabon
0.25%
South Africa
0.24%
Jamaica
0.22%
Indonesia
0.22%
Hong Kong
0.22%
El Salvador
0.20%
Ireland
0.20%
Ecuador
0.17%
Denmark
0.13%
Turkey
0.12%
Japan
0.10%
Chile
0.10%
Bermuda
0.08%
Venezuela
0.07%
Panama
0.07%
Kuwait
0.04%
Morocco
0.03%
Cayman Islands
0.02%
Belgium
0.02%
Czech Republic
0.02%
Norway
0.01%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
100.45%
Canadian Dollar
0.12%
Great British Pound
0.02%
Norwegian Krone
0.02%
Argentine Peso
0.01%
Singapore Dollar
0.01%
South African Rand
0.01%
Swiss Franc
-0.01%
South Korean Won
-0.01%
Mexican Peso
-0.01%
Russian Rubles
-0.02%
Colombian Peso
-0.10%
Euro
-0.49%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
3.32%
AA
0.29%
A
0.72%
BBB
14.45%
BB
36.15%
B
26.39%
CCC
8.70%
CC
0.18%
C
0.14%
D
0.22%
Not Rated
4.95%
Short Term Investments
1.67%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.41%
N/A
3.23%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
8.02%
1 to 5 years
44.49%
5 to 10 years
36.12%
10 to 20 years
6.10%
20 to 30 years
3.17%
More Than 30 years
0.22%
Other
1.88%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
6.95%
Average Bond Price:
100.96
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
27.77%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
27.77%
Average Maturity:
5.91 Years
Effective Duration:
4.46 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,093.87 Million
Net Asset Value:
$12.69
Number of Holdings:
1643
Portfolio Turnover:
51%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
