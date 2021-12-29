/R E P E A T -- Atmofizer To Attend CES 2022 In Las Vegas/

Atmofizer to unveil latest "back to work" air purification solution and video produced by Planet Grande

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) is pleased to announce that it will attend the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show ("CES") in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company will be located at booth #52946 in The Venetian Convention and Expo Center from January 4, 2022 until January 8, 2022. Atmofizer intends to use the CES stage to release its latest "back-to-work" product solution, connect with new distributors and collaborate with integrators, including some of the world's largest appliance manufacturers.

"We are excited to launch a new form factor in air purification intended to give businesses the confidence to bring their staff back to work," said Atmofizer CEO, Olivier Centner. "Companies want to create a clean-air environment to accommodate a return-to-the-workplace and our new solution can help achieve that, whether it be the office, cubicle or conference room."

"The impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic demands that we change the paradigm of how we look at stopping dangerous microscopic airborne particles, viruses and bacteria altogether," said Atmofizer board member, Dr. Joshua Helman. "Our solution is to make the particles larger through agglomeration technology. We cannot rely on the traditional approach of conventional filters."

Atmofizer will also release a video entitled "The Air We Breathe", created by seven-time Emmy Award winning Planet Grande Pictures.

Watch the video HERE: https://vimeo.com/641646057/c4b31074d0

"The Air We Breathe aims to explain the environmental challenge of air quality and our technological breakthrough," said Atmofizer CEO, Olivier Centner. "We are excited to share more videos soon."

"The subject of air quality is finally getting the attention it deserves alongside water and food." Said John Watkin of Planet Grande Pictures. "When Atmofizer introduced us to their technology, we immediately recognized the opportunity. We could have made a full-length documentary. We're honored to be a part of this project."

Corporate Update

The Company has retained Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC") to provide investor and public relations services including content creation, web development, and webcasting for the Company in North America. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the agreement, EMC will provide these services for a period of two months for an aggregate cash fee of US$300,000. Certain functions of EMC may include "investor relations activities" under the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

For additional information, please visit https://atmofizer.com/ .

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer's consumer and industrial solutions are based on its patent-protected and patent-pending technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration and neutralization. This capability creates a revolutionary and more efficient method for addressing the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are too small to be effectively managed by conventional HEPA filters and ultraviolet lights. Atmofizer plans to disrupt the air treatment industry by improving air safety and purification efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs.

Atmofizing air refers to the process of using ultrasonic acoustic waves to agglomerate (cluster together) small particles into a larger target that is then radiated by ultraviolet light to neutralize their harmful properties, making the air you breathe less hazardous to your health. Using units that atmofize air in tandem with HEPA filters can make the HEPA filters work more efficiently, enable the use of a less-powerful filter and result in a cleaner and longer-lasting filter that reduces operating costs and is less of a health hazard to clean or replace.

Atmofizer is patent-pending and patent-protected sole source of technology to atmofize air and is applying its proprietary technology in consumer and industrial air purification products currently manufactured under the Atmofizer brand, as well as in retail and commercial devices produced by other companies that integrate Atmofizer technology into their own products under license. Atmofizer's owned and licensed product lines include wearable, portable and mobile use for personal air treatment, as well as larger systems to handle higher air volumes for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential applications

About Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

EMC is an international investor relations firm based in Orlando, Florida that specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and improved visibility to the institutional and retail investment community. EMC is not a "related person" (as defined under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) of the Company.

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

390 North Orange Avenue, Suite 2300

Orlando, Florida

32801

ndudek@emergingmarketsllc.com

Tel: (321)-206-6682

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the Company attending CES 2022, the release of the Company's latest back-to-work product solution, the release of "The Air We Breathe" video and other future videos regarding the Company's products and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 pandemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

View original content:

SOURCE Atmofizer Technologies Inc.