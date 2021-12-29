Saitama Ecosystem Certified Critical Issue Free and Hacker Resistant by CertiK!

BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saitama, one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency and community driven platforms, announced that its SaitaMask ecosystem has passed an audit and been certified by CertiK - one of the most trusted blockchain security audit firms which utilizes best-in-class AI technology to secure and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. CertiK is a decentralized proof engine that mathematically ensures that blockchain ecosystems are critical issue free and hacker resistant.

In only its first six months, Saitama already has and estimated 300,000 token holders with a fully diluted market cap of $4B. By passing the audit, Saitama expects to grow on that fast start as CertiK makes it easier to apply for, and be listed on, additional exchanges thus making its token more easily available.

"Passing the audit by CertiK is an important step in Saitama's growth as a community driven platform promoting financial well-being by empowering people of all ages and cultures to be in control of their money and create their own wealth opportunities," said Max Hernandez, CTO of Saitama.

SaitaMask is a smart wallet allowing investors from any level to be in control by serving as a one stop shop where users can connect their payment system of choice and be able to buy, sell, transfer and do whatever they need with any coin without leaving the mobile app. As SaitaMask continues to be enhanced, Saitama envisions it as serving as a hub connecting users to multiple tools helping them analyze and make investment choices, and to an Edutainment platform designed to be a learning tool about finance and investing. SaitaMask is expected to be available in app stores for download in early January.

Russell Armand, COO of Saitama added, "The certification proves that Saitama's blockchain technology is hacker resistant and free of major or critical bugs, giving even greater confidence to larger exchanges, existing coin holders and potential new purchases added confidence in Saitama and its continued growth."

The Saitama token has its fair launch on the Ethereum (ERC-20) network May 31, 2021. It's a medium for transactions and money systems on its own, with smart coding that benefits loyal holders with rewards to protect against big wallet holders (whales) from trying to manipulate the price in their favor or from dumping the token by selling out.

About Saitama:

Saitama, is a fast growing cryptocurrency and community driven platform with a mission to promote financial well-being by empowering people of all ages and cultures to be in control of their money and create their own wealth opportunities. The $SAITAMA token is built on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC-20) with a smart code that makes it safe to invest and beneficial to hold. Saitama believes that transparency is a key factor for the success and longevity of its project and therefore is committed to a series of measures aimed at making Saitama the most transparent project in the alt-crypto market. More info at: Saitamatoken.com.

