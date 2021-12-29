It took Belkins 5 years to become Ukraine's leading lead generation services company with 130+ employees, 790+ satisfied clients, and 200K appointments booked

From Startup to Agency: Almost 200K Appointments for Belkins It took Belkins 5 years to become Ukraine's leading lead generation services company with 130+ employees, 790+ satisfied clients, and 200K appointments booked

KYIV, Ukraine, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkins, a Ukraine-based B2B lead generation services company, is about to hit 200K appointments. Founded in 2017, a Ukrainian two-person work-from-home startup has blossomed into a fully-fledged digital marketing agency, specializing in top-of-the-sales-funnel needs, from putting together hand-curated lead lists to appointments setting with qualified prospects.

Belkins Is About to Reach 200k Appointments

Today, Belkins has expanded to 130+ employees working on international projects with brands from North and South Americas, Europe , and Australia

Belkins is currently attracting an average of 30 customers monthly

Belkins boasts 1000+ satisfied clients, 8M business leads, 10:1 ROI achieved, and almost 200K appointments booked

Since 2019, Belkins has been routinely shortlisted and longlisted as one of the international top-performing B2B services by Clutch, the top ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers

Vladislav Podolyako and Michael Maximoff, Belkins founders with background marketing and R&D, say that they wanted to have a transparent business with predictable and scalable growth. Maximoff says, "What do they say? If you want something done right, do it yourself? That's exactly what we did."

With a few years of sales experience, Michael saw a demand for high-quality leads and developed a B2B lead generation methodology involving thorough lead research and creative demand generation tactics. Upon realizing that stellar email metrics boost the performance of a lead generator, Podolyako creates an email deliverability tool, Folderly.

As an offshoot, Folderly enhances the success of Belkins' lead generation services and email marketing campaigns. Belkins' clients have high email deliverability rates and a quick fix to any spam-related issues.

The last but not least service in Belkins' toolset is Influencer Marketing on LinkedIn. Recognizing LinkedIn's power of connection, engagement, and personalization tool, Belkins uses social media as one of the effective lead generation channels. Belkins clients can get more than 1,000 LinkedIn connections and 100,000 views per month.

Ukraine's tech sector is fast-growing. From a two-person company, Belkins has increased its manpower, business volume, and revenue manifold. "People before numbers," says Michael. "That's our motto that we apply both to talent retention and work with customers. Our team is what makes Belkins tick and deliver top results."

Belkins is definitely a player to keep an eye on. For those in need of hot leads, let Belkins know your pain point, and they will come up with a gorgeous solution for you.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Belkins.io