20 Questions Ronn Torossian Suggests Every Brand Asks

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR, issued a book excerpt from his best-selling PR book, "For Immediate Release," where he discussed 20 questions every brand should ask themselves

"Twenty Questions Every Business or Brand Should Ask:

What do you do best? What is your value? Why do you, the brand/company, exist? What is your founding history/story? Who/what do you serve? Describe. What resources do you have at your disposal? How do customers/stakeholders view your strengths? What opportunities/trends/news can you take advantage of? How do your strengths play into current opportunities/trends? What are areas for improvement? What should you try to do to add value that you're not doing now? What should you not try to do? What resources do you need to accomplish goals, feed strengths, and reduce weaknesses? What are potential threats that could undermine you? How is your competition beating you? How are your weaknesses exposed? By what/whom? What brands inspire you? Who is doing what you do better and why? What are five words that define your brand's aesthetic? What are five words that define your brand's feeling or emotion? What five words do your customers use to describe your brand?"

Ronn Torossian added, "A company that knows itself and what it can and cannot do, can capitalize on its strengths and see competitive advantages where others might see weaknesses."

Torossian is one of America's leading public relations executives. His book is available on Amazon and bookstores nationwide.

