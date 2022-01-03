Aptiv to Present at Morgan Stanley's 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, and President, Advanced Safety and User Experience, Glen De Vos, will present at the Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference, January 5 at 2:15 p.m. EST.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Victoria Apostolakos at +1.917.994.3926.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

