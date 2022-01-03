EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF PRISCILLA KASENCHAK AS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE: EPC] today announced the appointment of Priscilla Kasenchak as its Chief Accounting Officer (CAO). Mrs. Kasenchak joins Edgewell from the Bountiful Company (formerly Nature's Bounty Co.) where she held a similar position. Mrs. Kasenchak will be based in the Company's Shelton, Conn office reporting to Dan Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer. "Priscilla is an accomplished, seasoned accounting and finance executive with deep consumer industry experience. She has a proven track record of developing high-performing teams and creating value for an organization. I look forward to Priscilla joining as a key member my team and leading our accounting function moving forward, said Mr. Sullivan."

Mrs. Kasenchak is a two-time chief accounting officer for both public and PE-backed (pre-IPO) businesses in The Hain Celestial Group and The Bountiful Company, respectively.

About Edgewell Personal Care:

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.

