ExteNet Systems Names Saroosh Ahmed as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of secure 5G and fiber-fed neutral host communications infrastructure solutions, announces Saroosh Ahmed as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

"I am very excited to welcome Saroosh as our Chief Financial Officer as we hit the ground running here in 2022," said Rich Coyle, President and Chief Executive Officer of ExteNet. "Saroosh brings with him a tremendous record of successful growth and corporate performance improvement that compliments and strengthens our senior leadership team. Saroosh has a mandate to innovate and advance our competitive level of play in business management, growth, transparency and value creation for our customers and our company."

Saroosh joins ExteNet with over 20 years of leadership in corporate growth strategy, financial operations, capital management, and mergers & acquisitions. Prior to ExteNet, Saroosh served as Chief Financial Officer for Sidecar and was a principal in the recent sale of Sidecar to Quartile to form the world's largest cross channel e-commerce advertising platform. Before joining Sidecar in 2019, Saroosh served as Sr. Vice President of Finance at Datapipe, a global provider of managed cloud solutions who was successfully acquired by Rackspace in 2017.

Saroosh held senior finance and general management positions at Time Warner Cable and RCN where he successfully led innovative new business unit growth efforts and drove improvements in financial and operational performance within those companies.

"ExteNet has built a very strong leadership team, has unmatched experience in its markets, a great portfolio of infrastructure assets and relationships, access to capital and is focused on growth and value creation," said Saroosh, "I am excited to be in this leadership role and to contribute to the successful growth of the firm as we build advanced 5G, Private Wireless, and Fiber connectivity solutions across our markets".

About ExteNet Systems, Inc.

Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, Inc. is the nation's largest privately held provider of secure 5G and fiber neutral host communications infrastructure solutions serving mobile network operators, real estate owners, enterprises, content providers, wholesale carriers, municipalities, and rural internet providers. Our solutions operate in urban, suburban, and rural markets connecting customers to the applications and services they need outdoors and in hundreds of sports and entertainment venues, hotels, resorts, convention centers, commercial office buildings, college campuses, healthcare facilities, and transit systems.

