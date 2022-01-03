Opti9 Technologies LLC Announces its Launch as a Leading Hybrid Cloud Solutions Provider

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opti9 Technologies LLC (Opti9), a North America-based IT services company, announces its launch as a managed hybrid cloud solutions provider today. Opti9 was formed through a strategic merger between New York-based Webair, a leader in infrastructure and cloud services, and Jelecos, a Nebraska-based AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and application development firm.

"The launch of Opti9 creates greater value and service quality for our customers, providing a more comprehensive, compelling solution to the marketplace," said Bill Bancroft, CEO of Opti9. "Enterprises face complex challenges to protect their critical IT assets in an ever-changing environment. This includes being able to manage and secure applications across the hybrid cloud landscape while ensuring compliance with evolving regulations."

Organizations are seeking a partner who can provide expertise and ownership of the digital transformation journey from application modernization to hybrid cloud management and security. The combination of Webair and Jelecos uniquely positions Opti9 as a service provider able to manage and secure customers' hybrid cloud workloads and deliver industry-leading solutions based on customers' unique business needs.

Webair, based in Garden City, NY, with data centers around the globe, has 20+ years of experience as an IT services provider. Webair is an industry leader in IT infrastructure and cloud solutions, specializing in private cloud and IT resilience solutions. They bring talent and experience focused in the areas of managed cloud, backup, and disaster recovery.

Jelecos, based in Omaha, NE, with additional offices in Overland Park, KS and St. Louis, MO, has 20+ years of experience as an IT consulting firm. The company is an AWS Advanced Consulting partner focused on public cloud solutions with expertise in digital transformations, application modernization, and management of AWS workloads.

The merger was preceded by a strategic growth investment made by Crest Rock Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm, in both Webair and Jelecos, respectively. The investment by Crest Rock continues to accelerate strategic initiatives and growth opportunities for Opti9 to deliver lasting value for clients, partners, and shareholders. The merger forming Opti9 is final as of January 2022.

About Opti9

Opti9 is a hybrid cloud solutions provider with offices in Garden City, NY, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS, and St. Louis, MO, and data centers in North America, Europe and the APAC region. The company is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Veeam Platinum VCSP, specializing in cloud services, application development and modernization, backup and disaster recovery, and managed security and compliance. With its business-first focus, Opti9 blends experience with innovation and new solutions to deliver on its "Right Workload, Right Cloud, Right Time" approach.

About Crest Rock Partners

Crest Rock is a Denver-based private equity firm focused on the lower middle market. Founded in 2019, the firm seeks investment opportunities where it can leverage its principals' extensive operating and investing experience to help companies execute on their strategic initiatives. Through the team's completion of over 50 acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, and integrations, Crest Rock has developed a differentiated investment process and partnership approach, working with management, founders, and other stakeholders to establish alignment and achieve mutual objectives. Crest Rock targets control investments across multiple industry verticals, including software, technology, IT services, tech-enabled business services, and manufacturing, with enterprise values ranging from $15 million to $150 million.

