Orion Innovation Names Horst Gallo Chief People Officer

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, today announced that Horst Gallo, a veteran IBM human resources executive, has joined the company as Chief People Officer. In this role, Gallo will lead Orion's people strategy and operations and ensure cultural alignment across the company's growing global footprint.

With an extensive background enhancing business performance through leadership development and culture-building, Gallo brings deep international experience in human resources to Orion. During his 20 years at IBM, he served in key executive roles across multiple HR specialties, business units, and markets. Gallo will work closely with Orion's leadership team to further enhance its global-local, or glocal, talent management strategy, a powerful approach that leverages the strength of its local workforce and the scale of its global operations.

"Horst has a strong track record of building and leading high-performance teams, defining differentiated talent models, and creating a culture of engagement, agility, and innovation," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion. "His experience working with people and cultures at multinational organizations experiencing expansion and transformation will add great value to our team. I look forward to working with Horst to take our global-local talent management strategy to the next level."

"Orion is disrupting the IT services industry, creating a new breed of player that is set apart by its ability to accelerate a client's digital transformation journey," said Gallo. "Raj and his team have built a dynamic, innovative global business that combines a strong local people strategy with a successful global delivery model. I'm excited to use my background and experience to support Orion's award-winning team of global associates and strategic growth plans."

In his most recent role at IBM, Gallo served as the Vice President of HR Talent Management, leading a large international team and partner ecosystem to reinvent people systems and drive digital transformation. He was also the Chief Human Resources Officer for IBM in the Greater China Group and Central and Eastern Europe, where he was responsible for all aspects of people and culture. Gallo holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the Verwaltungs - und Wirtschaftsakademie in Nuremberg, Germany. He lives in Connecticut with his wife and two sons.

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 6,000 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Hi-Tech, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education and Industrial Products. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com .

