Arcline to Acquire CoreDux

TILBURG, Netherlands, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced that it has agreed to acquire CoreDux (the "Company"), a vertically integrated manufacturer of ultra-high purity flexible gas and fluid conveyance components and systems, from Silverfleet Capital. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and the consultation process of CoreDux's work councils is to be launched shortly.

Arcline commented, "CoreDux is a perfect example of the type of company in which we look to invest. The Company has built a reputation for providing innovative, highly engineered components and systems for the most demanding high-tech customers around the world and helping address some of today's most pressing challenges, from leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing to clean mobility solutions that combat climate change. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Jan and the rest of the management team to steward the business in its next phase of growth."

Jan Hennipman, CEO of CoreDux, said, "Arcline is an ideal partner for CoreDux and our management team, employees, and customers, given their expertise supporting high-growth manufacturing businesses serving the most demanding applications across high-value industries. We look forward to working with Arcline to continue building this great company."

EC M&A served as financial advisor to Arcline.

About CoreDux

CoreDux is a vertically integrated manufacturer of proprietary, ultra-high purity flexible gas and fluid conveyance components and systems used in the most demanding high-tech applications including semiconductor manufacturing, space and aeronautics, and clean mobility.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

