Avantive Solutions Selects Hitachi Solutions America to Optimize Customer Experience with Advanced Data Analytics

TULSA, Okla. and IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantive Solutions, a global technology and business process outsourcer (BPO) specializing in innovative customer experience (CX), strategic sales, and digital marketing solutions, today announced a partnership with Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by cloud services from Microsoft, to enhance their data analytics capabilities through improved performance of Microsoft Power BI with Azure Databricks. This will allow Avantive to drive best-in-class performance using machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions.

"The goal of our partnership is to take our clients' results to the next level. This will allow Avantive to use optimized technology to increase our contacts, conversions, as well as improve our customers' reachability and level of trust," said Amy Brennan, Avantive's VP of Operational Excellence.

As Avantive's digital transformation partner, Hitachi Solutions will develop a customized data platform — fueled by machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) — that will let Avantive leverage the power of cutting-edge analytics and customer insights.

"With the ML and analytics scalability of Microsoft Azure and Databricks, Avantive will be able to collect and aggregate data in real time and make efficient moment-by-moment adjustments to live customer outreaches. This capability will markedly improve their contacts, close rates, and performance," explained John Young, Hitachi Solutions' VP of Data Science and Machine Learning.

The Avantive team is focused on how they can control and leverage data to make interactions more personalized and relevant for their clients. This is what sets them apart from the competition — using data-driven insights to successfully reach their customers and communicate with them on a more meaningful level.

"Hitachi Solutions is helping us to not just append the data, but to find the trends in the data in the blink of an eye. At 5:00pm on Tuesday, we will know which households in which state to call, and we will have the ability to personalize our conversations based on the demographic data we can access with speed and security," said Brennan.

Avantive will implement new insights, utilizing multi-faceted demographic appends, allowing greater ability to reach their customers. By providing new data analysis speed and capacity, they will supply clients with greater trending insights and, ultimately, personalized call scripts.

Avantive chose Hitachi Solutions as their partner due to the relationship CEO Frank Pettinato built with the Hitachi Solutions team over the past two years. Already using Power BI and Azure, Avantive sought to collaborate further with a Microsoft solutions and technology leader.

"Hitachi Solutions impressed us with their team and the comprehensive nature of the solution they provided based on our market position. We've been very impressed with their nimbleness to come up with this unique solution for our company," said Pettinato.

While the project is well underway, Brennan is working daily with the Hitachi Solutions team on delivery, review, and developing the release of this cutting-edge technology in the first quarter.

"Our goal is to drive strong, measurable performance for our clients. We are already a market leader in insights and innovation. We believe Hitachi Solutions will make that capability richer, allowing us to provide additional actionable insights and placing Avantive Solutions several years ahead of market competitors," added Brennan.

About Avantive Solutions

Avantive Solutions, founded in 1988, is a Purpose-Driven global technology and business process outsourcer (BPO) specializing in designing, building, and delivering innovative customer experience (CX), strategic sales, and digital marketing solutions. The Company's Omni-Touch™ integrated solution provides actionable insights and drives desired outcomes through advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning platforms. Avantive Solutions partners with the world's most recognized brands in communications and media, healthcare, energy, financial technology (Fintech), and eCommerce. To learn more about how Avantive Solutions is bringing purpose to the customer experience, go to avantivesolutions.com.

About Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on Microsoft cloud services. Hitachi Solutions America provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, India/Middle East, Japan, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about how Hitachi Solutions can support your organization leveraging Microsoft solutions and technologies, go to global.hitachi-solutions.com.

