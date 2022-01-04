TOKYO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TinyTAN Q poskets will be launched in the United States. The Q posket line, which has previously been released only in Japan, is much anticipated for all the K-pop and BTS fans in the U.S. Q poskets are available in all seven characters of BTS members, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, and can be pre-ordered where collectibles are sold.

Banpresto Welcomes the TinyTAN Q posket Collectible Figure Line to America

BANPRESTO plans to release further information about the figures on their website at Qposket.us in addition to future production release information and details.

▼ About BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD.

BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. was established in 2018 to expand products and services among BANDAI's mature fan base worldwide. In 2019, BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. and BANPRESTO CO., LTD. merged, enabling the provision of a diverse range of products and services to mature fans and further accelerating the pace of business growth of overseas.

▼ About Q posket

Q posket is a collectible figurine line created by Banpresto. With glossy eyes and charming cheeks, the finest quality and meticulous design are the essence of Q posket. The line features popular character from many iconic brands, and its world continues to expand!

▼ About TinyTAN

TinyTAN are seven characters launched in August 2020 by HYBE under the concept of BTS' second ego born in a cute appearance. TinyTAN are loved by many fans worldwide as they embody BTS' characteristics such as appearance and habits as well as their message of positivity and healing conveyed through music and performances. Since their launch, TinyTAN have established multiple global licensing deals cementing their presence as 'characters to look out for'.

