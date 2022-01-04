CES 2022: SourceZone Elevates Customer Data Utility with Automated Solutions and Smart Analytics Powered By AI

Reducing risks and enhancing business opportunities at the same time

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan-based Know Your Customer (KYC) technology platform, SourceZones ( https://sourcezones.net/ ), invites small and medium-sized finance enterprises to embrace a new generation of tailored solutions at CES 2022.

The Source Zones solution allows companies to manage customer’s data in one platform.

SourceZones' solutions pave the way for a new generation of knowledge maps and data augmentation through exclusive data expansion and artificial intelligence technology. Through the SourceZones platform, companies can manage all the information within a customer's lifecycle.

A comprehensive assessment of data, including correlation, risks, and potential development needs, is achieved through SourceZone's suite of solutions, including its KYCRIGHT Data Enrichment Database, which provides external expanded data for risk assessment and market business opportunity investigation.

With access to over 50 domestic and foreign data sources, users can apply AI and machine learning technology to collect, analyze, integrate, and connect multi-dimensional information. Multiple layers of verification can then be made to generate a single, reliable source of information.

This is enhanced by the KY-AI Artificial Intelligence Real-Time Intelligence Judgment Engine, a core hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP) system with multiple reading and writing data integration and AI judgment engine functions. SourceZones can bypass traditional intermediary information integration tools and utilize the KYCRIGHT database directly and synchronously for further analysis and automated calculations.

For added insights, SourceZones' KYCHECK Knowledge Graph query platform taps on AI technology to conduct data network analysis and relationship investigation to help users understand and discover the relationships between people and things.

Business decision-making efficiency and risk identification capabilities can be increased with its help while reducing the traditional timeline for due diligence. The use of multi-dimensional information also aids in providing an early warning mechanism for risks and business opportunities.

SourceZones will be showcasing their solution at the TTA Pavilion at Booth 61423 and 61837 in Sands — Hall G, Eureka Park, Las Vegas Convention Center.

About SourceZones

SourceZones, founded in 2017 in Taiwan, is one of the first Asia-based Data Enrichment service vendors and Knowledge Graph system developers focusing on solving big data problems across various public sectors. SourceZones has successfully deployed its solution product in local banks in the past four years and received several awards from multiple government agencies.

