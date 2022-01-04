Genpact Expands Its Experience Business, Rightpoint, with the Acquisition of Hoodoo Digital

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE:G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced the expansion of its experience business, Rightpoint, with the acquisition of Hoodoo Digital, a digital experience consultancy with deep expertise in Adobe solutions.

The acquisition furthers Genpact's strategy to fuse experience and process innovation to help clients drive end-to-end digital transformation and win in the growing experience economy. This is the latest in a series of investments Genpact has made over the last five years – including its acquisition of Rightpoint in 2019 – to build world-class experience expertise to help its global clients drive meaningful transformation that puts people at the center – from employees to customers and consumers.

Hoodoo Digital has deep expertise creating innovative customer experiences for leading companies across multiple industries and is a Platinum-level Adobe solution partner. The acquisition expands Rightpoint's capabilities to help clients to manage their content, commerce, and marketing operations across the enterprise, driving smarter insights and more strategic impact.

"Today's companies need agile, experience-centered operations that can quickly mine data to drive actionable insights to compete in a digital world of constantly evolving business models," said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, enterprise services, Genpact. "The combination of Rightpoint's tremendous experience expertise with Hoodoo Digital's deep knowledge of Adobe solutions will allow our clients to speed their customer experience transformations to drive growth."

Hoodoo Digital's expertise with Adobe Experience Manager and other Adobe applications adds to Rightpoint's existing capabilities to provide clients with an end-to-end solution that seamlessly integrates digital content, ecommerce, data analytics, and marketing operations. Adobe cites Adobe Experience Cloud applications as its largest market opportunity, with a total addressable market of $110 billion in 2024.(1)

"Embracing a connected ecosystem of data and content is the key to creating the best experiences, whether for customers or employees," said Ron Shamah, chief executive officer, Rightpoint. "Hoodoo Digital's deep knowledge of Adobe solutions is a critical unlock to advance Rightpoint's leadership in delivering superior experience-led transformation."

Hoodoo Digital is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and founded in 2017 by digital strategists with decades of expertise in successfully driving user experience, digital marketing, and design solutions for clients.

"Hoodoo Digital and Rightpoint share a common vision to enable companies to provide the best experiences possible for their customers," said Andy Wakefield, Hoodoo Digital's co-founder. "Bringing our teams together expands our design and strategy capabilities and provides an incredible talent pool to jointly design winning solutions that drive revenue growth for our clients."

With the acquisition, Rightpoint becomes a Platinum Partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program. Platinum partners are a select group of regional companies that have earned a higher designation in a particular Adobe geographic area. Platinum partners develop specialized Adobe practices across multiple Adobe Experience Cloud solutions.

"As an Adobe solution partner, Hoodoo Digital is extremely knowledgeable in Adobe Experience Cloud applications and has a strong track record of delivering digital experience solutions that fit the needs of their customers," said Tony Sanders, senior director, Americas Partner Sales, Adobe. "We are excited for our customers who will benefit from the strength of this combined company and look forward to continuing to collaborate with Hoodoo Digital and congratulate Rightpoint on its growth within the Adobe partner family."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Canaccord Genuity Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Hoodoo Digital.

(1) Adobe Financial Analyst Meeting, December 16, 2021

About Rightpoint

Rightpoint, a Genpact company (NYSE: G), is a global experience leader. Over 700 employees across 12 offices work with clients end-to-end, from defining and enabling vision, to ensuring ongoing market relevance. Our diverse teams lead with empathy, data and creativity—always in service of the experience. From whiteboard to roll-out, we help our clients embed experience across their operations from front to back offices to accelerate digital transformation through a human-centric lens. Rightpoint serves more than a quarter of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit rightpoint.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 100,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here . Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , and Facebook .

About Hoodoo Digital

Hoodoo Digital brings simplicity to the complexity of Adobe Experience Cloud implementations. Using an optimized implementation process and a suite of software tools, Hoodoo delivers solutions that utilize the latest features of Adobe Experience Cloud and Workfront to provide highly effective toolsets for marketing teams to accomplish their daily goals. To learn more, visit https://hoodoo.digital or follow us on Twitter: @HoodooDigital.

