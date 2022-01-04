Los Angeles Business Journal Names RMO LLP's Scott Rahn to "Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Probate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that its Founding Partner Scott Rahn has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a "leading business professional in Los Angeles" and named to their list of "Leaders of Influence: Thriving in their 40's." The Journal's Publisher and CEO says the feature highlights the top professionals in the region who "demonstrate success inside business and throughout their communities."

"Scott's strategies start with a walk in his clients' shoes," reports the feature. "Specializing in the resolution of disputes and litigations stemming from trusts, estates and conservatorships, he has built his practice and cultivated his team around the notion of leading with empathy. It's a challenge in a practice area that often involves extraordinarily emotional issues, but it's an approach Scott and his firm believe in, and an area where he has come to excel."

Driven by a commitment to provide relief to people grieving the loss of a loved one, Rahn collaborates closely with clients in pursuing and defending claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty, and other similar areas of dispute, including financial elder abuse. The report makes reference to a recent trial victory in Orange County [California] Superior Court where the firm represented the family of an elderly woman exploited by her neighbor and caregiver, resulting in the probate court awarding the client a seven-figure judgement, including double damages, plus attorney's fees and costs.

Recently, Rahn was named by Chambers and Partners as a leader in Private Wealth Disputes in their "2021 High Net Worth Guide." Rahn also was recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a "Legal Visionary" and named both a "Top Litigator" and a "Leader in Law" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has been honored by Best Lawyers since 2018 and SuperLawyers since 2017. Rahn earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on litigation contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Ventura, Miami and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

