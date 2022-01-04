RaySearch signs agreement with Proton International Arkansas to provide RayStation at the UAMS Radiation Oncology Center

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch has signed an agreement for RayStation®* with Proton International Arkansas for the Radiation Oncology Center, which is part of the University of Arkansas for Medical Scienses (UAMS) Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

The UAMS Radiation Oncology Center will open in 2023 and be the first proton center in the state of Arkansas. It will use RayStation treatment planning system.

The software selected by Proton International Arkansas include advanced technologies such as IMPT (intensity modulated proton therapy), multi-criteria optimization, and full adaptive planning capabilities, along with conventional photon and electron IMRT / VMAT (intensity modulated radiation therapy and volumetric modulated arc therapy).

The center at UAMS brings RaySearch's presence in proton therapy to thirty centers in the United States, a large majority of operating facilities. Customers attribute this popularity to the advanced features on a single platform with cutting edge performance in speed and quality, along with RaySearch's experience and expertise in getting these centers up and running quickly and safely.

Chris Chandler, Chief Executive Officer of Proton International says: "Proton International is very pleased to have selected RayStation in cooperation with UAMS. The platform is advanced for today's applications while preparing a platform for growth into the future."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Proton therapy is an important area of focus for RaySearch and we are excited to add UAMS and Proton International as customers. In addition to the already extensive and current feature set, we have a very exciting future planned for particle therapy, including proton ARCS and FLASH therapy. We look forward to seeing these technologies implemented in the future which will benefit cancer patients."

About Proton International Arkansas

Proton International has an experienced team dedicated to bringing proton therapy to patients. The company works with hospitals and physician groups to develop one- and two-room proton therapy facilities on a turnkey basis. The Proton International team has developed and operated multiple centers and is currently active on several projects. Proton International completed proton centers at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan University Medical Center in Groningen, The Netherlands, University of Alabama Birmingham, and Delray Beach, Florida, where the centers are currently treating patients. The company has several additional centers under design and construction. Proton International's business model ensures that projects are completed on time, on budget, and within the scope and needs of the institution. Services include business planning, organizational structure, financing, building design and construction, installation and commissioning, equipment, staff training, and more. Read more at protonintl.com .

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com .

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

