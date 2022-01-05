Altvia Earns Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work in Colorado Award

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Altvia was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Altvia earned a place on 2022 Best Places To Work in Colorado. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"In an extremely competitive employment market, attracting and retaining our team members is of utmost importance to the ongoing growth and advancement of any business," stated Brie Aletto, CEO of Altvia. "I'm proud and grateful of the efforts we take at Altvia to build a collaborative and inclusive culture, and to subsequently be recognized for those initiatives as one of the top places to work."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

About Built In's Best Places To Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Mid size Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work. Learn more - www.builtin.com

About Altvia

Altvia translates data into intelligence so you can unleash the power of your relationships. As the premier platform for private equity built on top of Sales force, Altvia combines future-focused technology with proven processes to fundamentally improve the communication and relationship between GPs, LPs, and Portfolio Companies. Learn more - www.altvia.com

