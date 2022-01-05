Barings Supports Graham Partners' Investment in BrightSign

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading investment management firms, announced that it has provided senior secured financing and an equity co-investment to support private equity firm Graham Partners' investment in BrightSign LLC ("BrightSign" or the "Company"). Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, BrightSign is a provider of digital signage hardware and software solutions to a variety of end markets, including retail, restaurants, sports, and entertainment.

Rob Newbold, Managing Principal at Graham Partners, said, "BrightSign is a leading, innovative player in the industry with superior technology and strong customer and partner relationships. Graham plans to leverage the Company's leading market position and continue its expansion into high-growth end markets and technology partnerships. We are glad to have the support of Barings, who moved quickly and has the capacity to support the company's future growth."

BrightSign's purpose-built and vertically integrated technology positions the company as an end-to-end digital experience provider for a variety of high-growth end markets including retail, healthcare, education, attractions, stadiums, and transportation, among others. "We are excited to be the financing partner of BrightSign in the next chapter of its growth in combination with Graham", said Scott Chappell, Managing Director of Barings.

In addition to Barings, Churchill Asset Management is a co-lender in the financing. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Barings

Barings is a $387+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2021

About Graham Partners

Graham Partners is a private investment firm focused on investing in technology-driven companies that are spurring innovation in advanced manufacturing, resulting in product substitutions, raw materials conversions, and disruptions to traditional end markets. Since the firm's founding in 1988 by Steven Graham, Graham Partners has closed over 140 acquisitions, joint ventures, financings, and divestitures. Based in suburban Philadelphia, the firm has access to extensive operating resources and industrial expertise and is a member of The Graham Group, an alliance of independent operating businesses, investment firms and philanthropic entities, which all share in the common legacy of entrepreneur Donald Graham.

